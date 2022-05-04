The South Brunswick boys lacrosse team had a memorable week, defeating New Hanover and West Brunswick — and qualifying for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/3A playoffs. The last time South was in the playoffs was in 2016, a time when lacrosse was beginning statewide. This will be its fourth appearance.
South finished 4-10 in the conference, 4-12 overall. The four victories are the most since the program began in 2014. The Cougars have never won in the playoffs.
“This playoff appearance represents another first for our program this season, along with the most wins to date, and our first victory over a Wilmington area school,” coach Dale Oehler said. “It is a testament to the hard work this team has put in, the leadership of our seniors and the development of many of our younger players.
“Hopefully, we keep this energy and focus going with our next challenge at Webb.”
Forty teams qualified for the playoffs. The Cougars were scheduled to play a first-round game of the six-round playoffs by Tuesday, May 3, at J.F. Webb (Oxford). The Warriors are 5-2. This is the second time they have been in the playoffs.
The winner plays by Friday, May 6, at No. 1 seed Orange (Hillsborough). This is the seventh time the Panthers have been in the playoffs. They finished 11-0 in the Central/Mid-Carolina Conference and are 14-2 overall. They have scored 218 goals and given up 143. South, playing a conference in which four other teams made the playoffs, has scored 78 goals and given up 202.
South finished the regular season last week by beating New Hanover 10-9 and routing rival West Brunswick 11-4.
South 10
New Hanover 9
The Cougars beat New Hanover 10-9 on April 25 at South, the first time South has beaten a 4A Wilmington team. The victory avenged an 8-7 overtime loss March 22. New Hanover is 1-12 in the conference, 2-13 overall.
Senior Tyler Loburk scored five goals and senior Andy Kurth two. Junior Nick Davidsen, junior Brendan Hoagland and freshman Cooper Creel also scored.
South led 9-6 with 9 minutes, 24 seconds left and appeared to be in control, but the Wildcats rallied, scoring with 7:36 left and scoring 28 seconds later when they had a player advantage.
“We got a three-goal lead and I thought we could start to kill clock,” South coach