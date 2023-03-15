The second attempt to accept bids for the Boiling Spring Lakes dam reconstruction project will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at city hall.
The first attempt on March 3 attracted two bids, and state law requires three bids. The three-bid requirement is waived for the second attempt.
City Manager Gordon Hargrove said the city “will take time to review bids and select (the) lowest bid. The contractor may be selected at a specially called meeting or the May Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Final reconstruction cost should be established at this time.”
The estimated start of construction is either late May or June. Meanwhile, work on the Duke and Spectrum utility relocation projects is estimated to be 90 days (March through May).
“If the utility relocation project extends,” Hargrove said,
“reconstruction may not begin until June.”
Police building
The renovation and expansion of the new building for the police department “is almost complete,” according to the city manager’s report. Anticipated completion is in late April.
Appointments
The board reappointed Barbara Bennett Snyder to the Community Appearance Commission for a four-year term ending April 3, 2027. The board reappointed Don Kessler and Rodney Dean to the Board of Adjustment, both for three-year terms ending Jan. 7, 2026. The board appointed Debbie Rodgers to the Library Commission as second alternate for an unexpired term ending Nov. 1, 2025, and the board appointed Paul Brosseau to the Community Appearance Commission for an unexpired term ending July 9, 2023.
Briefs
n The design plans for the Holly, Redwood, Walnut Stormwater Project are 80% complete and the commissioners approved sending the project for bid this March. The city received a Golden LEAF grant in the amount of $250,000 for this project.
• Parks & Recreation is seeking permission to reroute the trail in the nature preserve.
• A meeting for volunteers for the April 1 Founders Day activities will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Call 910-363-0018 for more information.
• Parks & Recreation is inquiring about the Panthers’ Play 60 football camp. The camp is for children in the second through fifth grades and is free. The one-day camp would be held the first week of June in BSL. (No Panthers’ players are involved.)
• The Library Commission has scheduled a Meet the Author event with Daniel Ray Norris at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at city hall. The public is invited.
• The portable toilet at Schneiders Park was destroyed in fire by arson.
• The next commissioners’ meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.