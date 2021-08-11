Oak Island Town Council on Tuesday appointed Randy Moffitt to the unexpired term on the board created by the resignation of Jeff Winecoff in May.
Moffitt is a former member and chairman of the Oak Island Planning Board. He was sworn in and seated by council Tuesday to consider new business.
Winecoff resigned in May because he moved from Oak Island to Boiling Spring Lakes.
In other action Tuesday, council approved a rezoning and development rules change for Cape Fear Regional Jetport but denied a request for rezoning 13 acres off Midway Road from commercial to residential.
Council also considered a plan for engineering a stormwater reduction system for the East Beach Drive and Ocean Drive areas between Ocean Drive and Womble Street. The concept is to use drains, pumps and a dune infiltration system like the one recently finished at Caswell Beach. The affected area includes the town pier and 801 Event Center and it regularly floods even during minor storms.
The jetport text amendment changes and rezoning were uncontroversial and mostly a matter of housekeeping under the unified development ordinance.
More complex was a request by Stanley Martin Homes for a rezoning of 13 acres behind the new Dollar General off Midway Road, across the road from Midway Commons (Lowes Foods). Midway Commons also has entrances from N.C. 211.
The developers wanted the tract on the east side of the road to go from CLD commercial low density to R6-MF multi-family. They said they envisioned triplex units which would contribute to the need for affordable housing.
The change, they said, would make a suitable transition between the commercial area at Midway Commons on the west and the Pine Forest single-family subdivision to the east. They also provided a traffic impact study that stated, in part, that a multi-family development would generate fewer trips than currently permitted commercial uses.
Council members Sheila Bell and John Bach said they were concerned about the ongoing loss of commercial properties and the potential harm it could pose to the town’s long-term economy. Previously, the Planning Board denied the request in the majority. Council denied it unanimously.
After previous denial by the Planning Board and fielding pointed questions from council, the application for a front yard accessory structure was withdrawn by Paul Larkin of East Yacht Drive. Larkin is trying to preserve a shed placed in his front yard by a subcontractor who, he said, did not follow the contract and obtain the proper permits. The town’s longstanding policy is to restrict the number of accessory structures, including pools, sheds and gazebos, and to require placement in the back yard.
Larkin said he would discuss the possibility of creating a permitted standard with development staff and return to council with a different, potentially more restrictive proposal.
Three speakers asked that the town replace the skate park destroyed by Hurricane Isaias last August. Town officials have discussed the concept of a pump track for BMX-type bicycles and roller skaters that would be co-located with a new skate park. Council Member Charlie Blalock said he had heard about the pump track, but wanted to be clear that he supports a new skate park. Resident Jake Varner said the skate park is badly needed as a place for safe, physical activities for 12 to 18-year-old residents. Matt Troetti, who owns a skateboard and board sports shop, questioned whether there was any real interest in a pump track, but said there was plenty of interest in rebuilding the skate park.
Public Works Director Scott Thornall announced that the marsh walkover at SE 20th Street (from the Oak Island Drive side) opened Tuesday. It still needs lighting and a connection to the floating dock where folks can crab, fish or tie up kayaks. That walkover, which connects on the beach side to 19th Place East, is the last of the three walkovers that needed rebuilding after the hurricane. The others are located at Ninth Place East and 29th Place East (from the beach side).
Town Manager David Kelly said the plans for a winter beach renourishment on the west side of town were moving along.
In other business, council:
n Appointed Lee Butzin and Tim Pittman to the Planning Board for terms ending August 2024. Pittman is a current member; Butzin previously served on the Environmental Advisory Committee.
n Appointed Lee Maxwell to the Environmental Advisory Board for a term ending June 2024.