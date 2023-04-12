Local government officials and some homeowners are pushing back on proposed state rules that would expand regulated waterfront property under the Inlet Hazard Area restrictions that would add more than 530 acres of land to an already-restricted 850-acre area in Brunswick County.

The proposal would increase the number of existing affected structures on Oak Island from 31 to 69, according to a report by the state Coastal Resources Commission (CRC). On Holden Beach, the number would go from four to 38 houses on the Lockwood Folly side and from 51 to 208 houses on the Shallotte Inlet side. All but 16 of the currently regulated 203 structures in Sunset Beach would be removed from the map.

