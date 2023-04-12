Local government officials and some homeowners are pushing back on proposed state rules that would expand regulated waterfront property under the Inlet Hazard Area restrictions that would add more than 530 acres of land to an already-restricted 850-acre area in Brunswick County.
The proposal would increase the number of existing affected structures on Oak Island from 31 to 69, according to a report by the state Coastal Resources Commission (CRC). On Holden Beach, the number would go from four to 38 houses on the Lockwood Folly side and from 51 to 208 houses on the Shallotte Inlet side. All but 16 of the currently regulated 203 structures in Sunset Beach would be removed from the map.
Ocean Isle would see a reduction from 56 to 31 on the Tubbs Inlet side, but on the Shallotte Inlet side of Ocean Isle, regulations now apply to no houses. That number, under the proposal, would go from zero to 110.
Statewide, the proposed change would affect 931 structures, as opposed to the current number of 750.
The rule change, if approved, would “grandfather” certain existing houses but with several conditions, including the owner’s ability to show the building footprint meets new setback standards from the building line. The maps affect building placement, size and the ability to rebuild in inlet hazard areas.
During a public comment section of a CRC meeting, Oak Island homeowner Nancy McMurray said she was concerned that if her house was more than 49-percent damaged for any reason, she may not be able to rebuild if her property does not meet a complicated series of setback rules. The CRC report stated more than 20-percent (188) of existing structures do not meet the setback rules, although the rules are highly site-specific.
“This not only greatly devalues private property but also reduces the homeowners’ abilities to sell their homes to recoup the investments they’ve made,” McMurray said in a written statement. She also questioned why homes built before August 2009 will be fully grandfathered but potentially not rebuildable to more than 2,000 square feet.
McMurray said she was also concerned that Brunswick County and most local officials were not visibly working on this topic, and that the CRC had not given direct written notice to affected persons.
“When methodology is influenced by one-sided perspective the outcome will always reflect the inherent bias of limited data, especially when there is little effort to include stakeholders or to gather contradicting information to show that the current rules may already be beyond that which is required to achieve the legislative intent,” wrote Holden Beach Town Manager David Hewett in a letter to the CRC three years ago as the process started.
Oak Island Mayor Liz White said she plans to address the matter at the CRC’s meeting planned for later this month.
“The decades-long gap in updating the original 1979 Inlet Hazard Area boundaries has allowed permitted development to flourish in what will now be restricted by the proposed boundary expansion,” White said. “Had the original (inlet hazard) plan been implemented, expansion would have been incremental, placing fewer homes at risk.
“If the proposed boundaries are implemented, there will be considerable impact to our affected homeowners, to the town’s tax base and to our citizens at large. As for concerns of environmental protection and preservation, the expansion is much too little too late.”
The inlet hazard areas were established more than four decades ago to constrict construction in some of the spots most prone to erosion.
Changes to the maps started in 2019. The CRC science panel has been asked to provide an update at the April 25-26 meeting in Manteo.
Ten of the state’s inlets fall under the rules: Lockwood Folly, Shallotte and Tubbs in Brunswick County; Masonboro, Mason, Carolina Beach and Rich in New Hanover County; New Topsail and New River in Pender County; and Bogue in Carteret County.