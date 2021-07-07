Southport, NC (28461)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.