When a fire gutted the inside of Southport Christian School’s (SCS) main building on May 6, 2021, staff scrambled to close out a school year that had started in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. An after-hours electrical fire had broken out in the ceiling above a middle school science room, leaving the school’s central building unsuitable for use.
“It was very emotional,” recalled SCS Principal Lisa Kjome. “Nobody was in the building and a custodian noticed the smoke. (Investigators) think it had something to do with a fan, but nothing was conclusive.
“It was pretty much a complete loss.”
As teachers set up temporary classes in Beach Road Baptist Church just steps away, school administrators reached out to a neighbor, the Baptist Assembly at Fort Caswell, in hopes of finding a location to finish out the school year. Fort Caswell offered the perfect setting: the Christian retreat at the end of Caswell Beach already had several education facilities in place, was in nearby proximity to Southport Christian and, it has a one-of-a-kind view.
“It’s beautiful,” said Kjome. “They allowed us to move in there and have school there. It was a beautiful place to be. We had science and history, right there on our campus. We had a unique place to be, and the kids loved it.”
Turning adversity into a positive
After finishing the 2020-21 school year at Fort Caswell, SCS returned there in fall 2021 as rebuilding efforts continued at the Christian school’s home campus. Natalie Sasser’s classroom suffered some of the worst damage from the blaze, which left her pushing around a cart with basic teaching necessities given from compassionate parents and sympathetic supporters.
“I lost everything in the fire,” Sasser said. “When it happened I had to teach in the vestibule in the front part of the church.”
Sasser said she tried very hard not to interrupt the learning experience for the students, and that facing such adversity actually turned into a positive as she found ways to do more with less. Having to move in and out of buildings on short notice and virtually every weekend at Fort Caswell forced Sasser to adapt on the fly.
“I learned how to teach from that cart,” said Sasser. “Everything went on the cart and I just rolled it out. I had to learn how to minimize everything when we went to Fort Caswell … I learned how to minimize everything to make it easier on the kids and myself.”
She pointed out how well the kids did adapting to the minimization – and location – changes.
Being on the Fort Caswell campus opened up an array of both educational and extracurricular opportunities for the school. Set against the back drop of the Cape Fear River, Fort Caswell offered a unique experience for students in an historical setting.
“We had recess in the forts,” Sasser said. “How cool is that? They got to have experiences no other kids in Brunswick County will. They got to learn on, probably, the prettiest piece of property in the county.”
Fort Caswell’s access to the beach led to interesting science activities, its sprawling campus proved perfect for cross-country running, and the on-campus gymnasium birthed a new basketball program.
“We definitely took advantage of the chance to go out exploring and utilizing the campus,” said Kjome. “We started our sports program, which is something we’ve wanted to do for years.
“The students really enjoyed being outside.”
‘Everyone pulled together’
Reconstruction efforts continued at SCS throughout last school year, and work was completed on the new 12,000-square-foot, 16-classroom building over the summer which allowed staff to move back in before the start of the 2022-23 calendar and its 27th year. Moving in turned an already busy August into organized chaos in the final weeks leading up to the school’s grand opening event on Aug. 16. Open house for students in fourth through tenth grades (the school serves pre-k through high school students) was held August 25, and the first day of school was August 30.
Parents, teachers and administrators rallied together and undertook a two-week mad dash of moving and furniture building to ensure the reopening went over smoothly.
“It really added to a sense of community,” Kjome said. “Everyone pulled together and we got all of that done in two weeks. It’s been busy and we’re still tweaking a few things, but it’s beautiful.”
Students were excited to return to their home campus for the first time in more than a year. The new building is a total renovation of its predecessor, with only the original studs remaining. And, although the new building may lack the view of Fort Caswell, students and staff immediately began making it feel like home. The student population has grown over the past couple of years, to more than 180 for the 2022-23 calendar year.
“It felt great to walk through the doors and see the classrooms,” said Sasser. “There were a lot of busy bees in here the last couple of weeks, to get us here.