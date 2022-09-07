When a fire gutted the inside of Southport Christian School’s (SCS) main building on May 6, 2021, staff scrambled to close out a school year that had started in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. An after-hours electrical fire had broken out in the ceiling above a middle school science room, leaving the school’s central building unsuitable for use. 

“It was very emotional,” recalled SCS Principal Lisa Kjome. “Nobody was in the building and a custodian noticed the smoke. (Investigators) think it had something to do with a fan, but nothing was conclusive.