At approximately 8:56 p.m. Saturday, Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety was dispatched to respond to a structure fire in the vicinity of the Lighthouse Landing area of the island.
A strong north wind caused the fire to quickly spread to adjacent structures and threaten the surrounding area. In total, there was a loss of three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home and crofter on North Bald Head Wynd.
There were no casualties and no reported injuries.
Public Safety personnel and volunteers were quickly on the scene and were later assisted by additional crews and equipment from Boiling Spring Lakes, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow and the U.S. Coast Guard.
EMS crews from Brunswick County and St. James also responded. The fire was partially contained at approximately 9:45 p.m., fully contained around 1:00 a.m., and a fireguard has remained on the scene through this morning to monitor the area to quickly suppress rekindling.
“The Village wishes to thank all the area agencies who assisted in the efforts to suppress and contain this fire,” states a news release from the Village of Bald Head Island. “The Village also expresses its gratitude to Bald Head Island Transportation Inc. for their assistance in transporting crews and equipment on the ferries and barge.”
The fire marshal is expected to begin the investigation into the cause of the fire Sunday.