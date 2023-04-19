State Rep. Charlie Miller (R-19) has introduced a fresh bill that would prohibit land-based shark fishing tournaments at six beaches.
House Bill 544 would ban land-based shark fishing tournaments from May 1 to October 31 each year at Carolina Beach, Caswell Beach, Holden Beach, Kure Beach, Oak Island and Bald Head Island. It would not make shark fishing illegal; however, tournaments would not be allowed at the listed beaches.
Miller filed a similar measure in March but it was not date-specific and would have allowed towns to pass their own restrictions.
The request for legislation follows an attempt by a Southport-based fishing tackle company to stage a regional land-based shark fishing tournament in July 2022. Holden Beach officials obtained a restraining order, telling the court that the common practice of using cut-up fish and blood could attract sharks and make the beach dangerous for swimmers and others in the water.
Organizers pushed the event to September, but Holden Beach leaders again went to court and received a second restraining order.
HB 544 passed a first reading April 3 and was referred to the Committee on Marine Resources and Aquaculture. If approved, it will move to the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.
The other sponsors are Terry Brown (D-Mecklenburg), Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford) and Donna White (R-Johnston).
On Monday, April 17, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to support the bill.