State Rep. Charlie Miller (R-19) has introduced a fresh bill that would prohibit land-based shark fishing tournaments at six beaches.

House Bill 544 would ban land-based shark fishing tournaments from May 1 to October 31 each year at Carolina Beach, Caswell Beach, Holden Beach, Kure Beach, Oak Island and Bald Head Island. It would not make shark fishing illegal; however, tournaments would not be allowed at the listed beaches.

