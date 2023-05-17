Included in the St. James 2023-24 fiscal year budget is money to complete a project that began 18 years ago.
Should St. James Town Council pass the new $5.2-million budget as presented during a public hearing held May 3, $340,000 will be allocated to Native Shorelines to complete 2,501 feet of living shoreline between Waterway Park and the marina.
Federation has deadline
Native Shorelines uses a “Quick Reef” system where units of a mixture of natural calcium carbonate materials are cemented together and arranged in shallow waters, similar to the oyster bag method volunteers at St. James have employed for more than a decade. The units attenuate wave energy and create habitats for fish, blue crabs, oysters and other aquatic life.
The Royal Order of the Honorary St. James Oysters started the living shoreline project in 2005 and have welcomed hundreds of volunteers and students to Waterway Park every year to participate in growing the now 600-foot-long natural barrier.
The N.C. Coastal Federation can contribute $133,000 to the project, but only if it’s completed by June 30, 2024. With a such a short turnaround, Native Shorelines expressed concerns about just how quickly it can get through the permitting process to meet that deadline.
“Which is why they’re looking for a ‘go, no-go’ from the town quickly so they can factor that into their equation,” Town Manager Jeff Repp said. “Their concern is that it’s getting close to the time period where to get the permits in place, that would allow construction to place anywhere in 2024, is becoming a concern that they can get that done ahead of time.”
Repp: cost-share will be helpful
St. James recently applied for a grant from the N.C. Attorney General’s Office that could pay the town’s $340,000 share of the project, Repp said, but he won’t know if that’s the case until fall. The entire amount of the project was included in the budget, and if the grant goes through the money can be moved into the fund balance or reallocated for something else, said Repp. The price of the project could vary depending on the height and total distance of the living shoreline.
Repp told the council the Coastal Federation has $133,000 set aside for the living shoreline. He said he is not familiar with this particular AG grant, but this type of project is what the federation typically funds, and it is also looking at projects with a cost-share involved.
“When somebody else is contributing to a project, that gets you the most points,” said Repp. “There is no guarantee, but we get a little higher on the totem pole if we do that.” Native Shorelines will be responsible for getting property owners to sign off on the project and acquiring the proper CAMA permits. If a resident refuses to allow it to extend through their property, the shoreline would have a gap in it.
“I don’t know why a property owner would say no,” said Mayor Jean Toner. “It protects their shoreline. It’s amazing the amount of erosion that occurs in non-oyster reef areas. ... You lose part of the properties and the property values go down.”
Another shoreline
Not every council member was as enthusiastic about the living shoreline project.
“This is three-quarters of a mile long,” said Councilman Dave Delong. “It isn’t really going to be doing a lot of protection. It’s a science project, and has no real impact on the Intracoastal Waterway.”
Taylor Ryan, president of The Royal Order of the St. James Oyster, said volunteers will be at Waterway Park planting grasses on July 12 and there are plans to possibly start another living shoreline at the end of Mariner’s Way.
“I’m very excited about it and am looking forward to seeing the reef completed from Waterway Park to the marina,” Ryan said. “The company has an excellent reputation and I was grinning all over when I heard it. We have more reefs to build.”
St. James Town Council is expected to vote on the new budget at its June 7 meeting.