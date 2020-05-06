The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave authorization to City Manager Jeff Repp “to look into the allegations presented in a (closed session) about the police department.”
Mayor Craig Caster made the announcement after he and the board of commissioners met in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall to discuss “a personnel matter involving the police department.”
In addition to Caster, present at the open meeting were commissioners Dana Witt, Steve Barger, Teagan Perry Hall and Tom Guzulaitis. Also present were Repp and Police Chief Greg Jordan.
About the allegations, Repp said, “I’m not going to get into that right now. We’ll be issuing a formal statement (May 6).”
Repp said the allegations are against the “police chief and police officers. ... I think it was a total of three. The police chief is one of the three,” Repp stated.
Repp said a third party will be conducting the investigation.
“I have to talk with them first to give you any kind of information on that process,” Repp said. He had yet to confirm who would be investigating.
Repp said the allegations being made are by one person, who resigned Tuesday, May 5.
When asked who resigned, Repp said it is Officer (Imran) Rahman.
Rahman, 38, started work with the department November 19. He served nine years in the military, 5½ of those as a sergeant, and conducted tours of duty in Afghanistan, Iraq and Japan. Rahman received his honorable discharge in 2012 and worked at the Leland Police Department before joining the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department.
Jordan was sworn in as Boiling Spring Lakes police chief during the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners meeting in April 2019.
Boiling Spring Lakes former police Chief Brad Shirley resigned in November 2018 to become deputy chief of the Leland Police Department.In the interim, Capt. Rick Spencer was the acting police chief.
Jordan joined the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department in November 2018. He was hired by Shirley as a patrol officer.
Jordan began his duties as chief on March 25, 2019.