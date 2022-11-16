St. James Mayor Jean Toner

St. James Mayor Jean Toner speaks to the Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday night. 

 

 Photo by Eliot Duke

The Town of St. James was denied an extraterritorial jurisdiction along Highway 211 in a 5-2 vote Monday night by the Brunswick County Planning Board. 

Representatives from St. James, including Mayor Jean Toner, appeared before the planning board to make their case for approval of the town’s ETJ request made up of more than 1,000 acres and 60 parcels.