The Southport Board of Aldermen passed a resolution at its meeting Thursday night in response to CPI USA’s proposed discharge streams.
The motion comes just days before the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was expected to make a decision on CPI USA’s permit renewals, which would allow its Southport power plant to continue discharging industrial wastewater and stormwater runoff into the ocean.
By adopting the resolution, Southport is asking the NCDEQ to make available all modeling, monitoring data and risk assessments by the agency, CPI USA, or scientific entities before issuing a final permit. It also requests additional public hearings.
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem stressed the resolution is just a “first step.”
“We are going to be going forward in this process of making sure that there is appropriate monitoring of what’s going out,” Hatem said. “What would be even better is if they converted back to a cleaner source of fuel.”
After Hatem read the resolution in full, Alderman Lora Sharkey argued against it, stating it would be “inappropriate” to ask for more public hearings and she would rather the city be “cognitive that the process is working.”
Referencing her emails with NCDEQ’s stormwater specialist, Sharkey said the agency indicated there would be increased monitoring and more stringency.
The permits will likely be issued in March, Sharkey said. It’s been months since the NCDEQ began considering the permits in July and held a public hearing in November.
“They’re really taking it very seriously,” Sharkey said. “It was really nice to see that they’re concerned about the wellbeing of the residents.”
Hatem disagreed with Sharkey’s statement.
“It’s unacceptable for people to be breathing what they’re wiping off their porches and car and what’s going into the water and to the fish, the shrimp that we eat,” Hatem said. “It is an environmental disaster.”
The resolution passed 5-1, Sharkey opposed.
Oakley honored
Bruce Oakley received praise at his final meeting as Southport city manager.
As of Monday, his resignation is effective and he will move on to be Carolina Beach’s town manager.
The aldermen passed a resolution in Oakley’s honor that recognizes his assistance in Southport’s Hurricane Florence recovery and raising the city’s fund balance to nearly 40%.
“I feel we’ve made progress in the two-and-a-half years since I’ve been here and I’m real proud of that,” Oakley said.
Interim City Manager Chris May sat in on the meeting with Oakley. He is expected to be in the role for six months while the city conducts its search for a new manager.
Weather tower
The city is waiting for a structural engineer’s report that will reveal what may be done to salvage the fallen weather tower on the Fort Johnston Garrison lawn.
Sharkey made a motion to direct the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to spearhead the project and collect recommendations for what to do with the tower from the public. She added that the land the tower sits on is managed by the parks department.
Sharkey called it “awkward” that the city is accepting donations when it doesn’t know the cost to rebuild the tower. The city has accepted checks since February 7, the day the structure fell.
“We don’t even know what our goal is and if we have to return money, it’s complicated,” Sharkey said. “We’ve seen that in the past.”
The motion passed 5-1, Alderman Lowe Davis opposed.
Later during Sharkey’s board comment, she asked the aldermen to remember to place topics of discussion to the agenda rather than speaking on them during board comment in case any action needs to be taken. She mentioned the meeting regarding short-term rentals was set during a board comment. That meeting, scheduled for January 27, was later canceled.
Holly Drive name change
City Planner Thomas Lloyd spoke on the duplication of the name Holly Drive in Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes.
First responders have arrived at the wrong address on several occasions due to the confusion. Lloyd recommended the city change the name, considering the street in Boiling Spring Lakes has 20 more homes than the street in Southport. Records also show the neighboring city platted it first.
With the aldermen’s direction, the staff will contact the eight property owners on Holly Drive to discuss a solution.
Up Your Arts
On behalf of Up Your Arts, John Keiffer shared an update on the feasibility study to renovate the old city hall building on Moore Street.
He said there has been “steady progress” made on the benchmarks established in the six-month agreement with the city. They are preparing to contract a mold remediation company to allow for entry to the building.
Also, Keiffer presented both Oakley and Hatem with a certificate of appreciation and a turned candlestick holder made from wood salvaged from the oak trees that were removed from the front of the old city hall. They were crafted by Spencer Hayden, the Brunswick Community College professor who will be leading a woodworking program to create commemorative items out of the wood.
Yacht Basin
Alderman Karen Mosteller said she would like the city to form an ad hoc committee to work on a strategic long-term plan for the Yacht Basin.
“There are several undeveloped parcels of land in the Yacht Basin district,” she said. “It’s important to the existing businesses and adjacent residential neighbors that we develop a plan that envisions the future to be proactive instead of reactive.”
The Yacht Basin, along with multiple other planning-related issues, was named a top priority for 2020 at the board’s retreat earlier this month.
Other business
Also at the meeting, the aldermen:
n Appointed Stephanie Jackson, Emma Thomas and Renee Spencer to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
n Appointed alternate Will Hewett to a full seat and Maureen Meehan as the new alternate on the Planning and Zoning Board.
n Approved a $48,570 project to install four solar lighting poles at the city pier.
n Passed a proclamation to designate February as Black History Month.
n Honored Southport’s first responders for their “life-saving actions” on January 15 at a house fire on North Caswell Avenue. Fire and rescue responded within two minutes to find the home engulfed in flames, and stabilized the resident at the scene. She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later moved to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.