Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation visited the St. James Community Center May 9 to discuss the ongoing development of a long-range Brunswick County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP).
DOT engineers were on hand to answer questions and gather public feedback related to the county’s CTP. The DOT started working on the 30-year plan in 2020 as a way to help prioritize funding for future state projects in Brunswick County. There were maps on display of DOT recommendations in Oak Island, Southport, Boiling Spring Lakes and across the southern county to help attendees visualize where specific amenities, like sidewalks and bike paths, were included in the plan.
“We’re toward the end of the study now,” said DOT Transportation Engineer Nazia Sarder. “We’re here to show people the last decision projects and allow them to submit any last minute comments before we make any final edits to take to the local towns, boards and councils.”
‘Big picture’ look
A key reason for the 400-page CTP report is funding, Sarder said. Adopting the plan increases funding opportunities because it’s adopted by the DOT, as well as the local municipalities. Part of the CTP’s public involvement sessions featured an online survey in 2021 that garnered more than 7,000 responses, making it the highest CTP virtual turnout in the state.
“We want to make sure we reach out to all populations and give them the opportunity to look at it,” said Sarder. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish: just making sure people know what’s going on. We’ve been working on it for three years, and from here we’re going to take the feedback we collect from these in-person sessions as well as the virtual platform that we have.
“There has been a lot of great feedback so far.”
The DOT creates CTPs for all 100 counties, and the public outreach component gives residents and elected officials the opportunity to ask questions about how certain projects or components of the plan affect their properties or daily lives. Adrienne Cox, a DOT division planning engineer, said the public forum is a way to find out what a community’s needs are and address the concerns.
“There is a lot of concern about development in the area,” Cox said. “That’s more of an immediate concern and not necessarily what this plan is. It’s a ‘big picture’ look at what’s happening in the county and what we may want to see in the future. It’s really a ‘bottom-up’ approach from the local community to tell us what they want as we start to plan projects and fund them through that 2045 horizon.”
Hear from people
Several Southport aldermen, St. James council members and Brunswick County commissioners attended the event, and Cox said it’s important to hear from the people who actually live in the communities that are part of the CTP.
“We want people to understand what we’re trying to do for them with their tax dollars,” said Cox. “This is an effort to talk to people in the community … talk to elected officials that can tell us what’s really happening on the ground.”
St. James Councilman Dave DeLong said he found the forum useful and was happy to see such a large turnout for the event.
“The DOT has had three of these and I think they’re important,” DeLong said. “I like this format. Brunswick County, when they were working on this plan, was head and shoulders above some of the other counties with the amount of input and involvement people had in the early stages so they could produce this. They were very pleased with that.”
The DOT has scheduled a public meeting with the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners for June 5. Division Engineer Chad Kimes will give an overview of the agency, how it operates within in the county, and how future needs are identified and funded.