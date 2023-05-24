Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation visited the St. James Community Center May 9 to discuss the ongoing development of a long-range Brunswick County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP). 

DOT engineers were on hand to answer questions and gather public feedback related to the county’s CTP. The DOT started working on the 30-year plan in 2020 as a way to help prioritize funding for future state projects in Brunswick County. There were maps on display of DOT recommendations in Oak Island, Southport, Boiling Spring Lakes and across the southern county to help attendees visualize where specific amenities, like sidewalks and bike paths, were included in the plan.    