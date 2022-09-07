Oak Island Town Council continued to struggle with the issue of paid beach parking at a special meeting Tuesday, agreeing to review potentials for revenue, the number of spaces and myriad other issues at the regular September 13 meeting at 6 p.m.

Mayor Liz White stressed that officials wanted to be thoughtful and methodical and not bound by a specific timeline. She said it’s possible the issues would be so complex as to stretch any decision until the 2024 tourist season. The meeting was open to public comments Tuesday.