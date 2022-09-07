Oak Island Town Council continued to struggle with the issue of paid beach parking at a special meeting Tuesday, agreeing to review potentials for revenue, the number of spaces and myriad other issues at the regular September 13 meeting at 6 p.m.
Mayor Liz White stressed that officials wanted to be thoughtful and methodical and not bound by a specific timeline. She said it’s possible the issues would be so complex as to stretch any decision until the 2024 tourist season. The meeting was open to public comments Tuesday.
“Our whole endeavor is to create order during the season,” she said.
Council is working from a 16-page checklist of whether and what to do, which could lead to a paid parking program. It was compiled, with council input, by John Bach, mayor pro tem.
“This is not an easy decision,” said Council Member Mark Martin.
“We need to do our homework,” said Council Member Bill Craft. He said he wanted to put the needs of residents and property owners first.
Council Member Charlie Blalock, a former police officer, questioned whether the council had thought through plans that would create a new department and staff. “You’re going to have a lot of headaches,” he said. “It’s very, very complicated.”
Town Manager David Kelly presented a map outlining parking areas and said staff would soon meet with business owners and others affected by any parking changes.
Residents offered mixed opinions on the issue. Some were flat-out against charging for parking. Several were concerned about potential restrictions on right-of-way parking. Currently, drivers are allowed to park in rights-of-way for up to 72 hours without the express permission of the adjacent property owner. Some speakers acknowledged that parts of town don’t lend themselves to pulling onto the shoulder.
House cleaning business owner Mariah Brazil said elimination of right-of-way parking would cripple her company. Employees park beside the street in her yard and carpool to clients. She urged council to also consider the effects on boat ramps, marsh crossovers and the kayak access ramps.
One resident said that putting parking rules in effect now could minimize problems in the future as the town grows.
“We need it,” said another resident Glenn Baker. “It’s traffic control.”
Several speakers asked how the town would handle parking stickers or other measures to allow residents better access to beach areas.
Resident Christina Dooley said the town was not enforcing the current rules and was tolerating “No Parking” signs erected by property owners in select area.
Council Member Sheila Bell was absent.
Council will again consider the question on September 13 at 6 p.m.