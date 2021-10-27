The Douglas Terhune Center for Culinary Arts had its grand opening last Thursday in Building A on the Brunswick Community College campus.
A donation by Terhune, a BCC trustee, was used to renovate the original Brunswick Community College cafeteria kitchen and serving area into a state-of-the-art teaching and learning kitchen.
“This has been a labor of love to get to this point,” Terhune said, noting the idea germinated four years ago. “I think it has turned out pretty darn well and I’m happy to be up here and sharing this with so many people on the board of trustees and the people who work here. …
Brunswick Community College Culinary Arts program prepares future working cooks and chef assistants in providing courses for students who seek personal enrichment and to enhance the culinary skills and professional qualifications of chefs and cooks who are currently employed in the industry. The program provides its students with concentrated professional and practical experience as well as a hands-on approach to the daily operation of a professional kitchen. The programs focus on cooking-skills development, problem solving and work on challenging students to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of culinary operations and identify entrepreneurial approaches to culinary operations.
“The goal of this is to be able to offer associate degrees in culinary arts and hospitality,” stated Terhune. “You have to start someplace, and this is our embryonic beginnings right here.”
Alan Holden, trustees chairman, noted the Terhune Center for Culinary Arts is on the campus of the top-ranked community college in the nation.
“When you have good food,” he said, “good people, a great reason to be together, a wonderful place to be - (it) doesn’t get any better than that, especially when you’re the best community college in America.”
Terhune thanked BCC President Dr. Gene Smith for his support and said Smith, whose office is one floor above the center, was actively participating in the culinary center.
“What’s so gracious about him,” Terhune said, as he began to joke, “is every Thursday about noon somehow Dr. Smith seems to be able to get down here from his busy schedule and drift into the kitchen and sample the food. Tuesday is the curriculum day. Thursday is the ‘let’s-cook-it’ day.
“Gene, thank you so much for tasting the food on our behalf and making sure that the students are doing their job.”
“It’s called leadership,” Smith responded.