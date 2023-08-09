Homelessness and the lack of affordable housing go hand in hand. They are linked. A lack of the latter helps cause the former, and both are causes for concern for the City of Southport and were the subjects of presentations to the board of aldermen last Friday.
Sally Learned, executive director of Brunswick Partnership for Housing, a nonprofit organization that provides services for the homeless in Brunswick County, painted a bleak picture of a growing crisis.
“Affordable housing is the issue,” she told the board during its agenda review and workshop meeting at the Southport Community Building. “It is the issue of our time.”
City Manager Bonnie Therrien said she had spoken with Southport Police Chief Todd Coring about complaints the police have received about homeless people in Southport. Southport Police Maj. Tony Burke said he has spoken to patrol officers about the homeless population.
“They know these people,” Burke said. “They know them by name. They know their stories just about all the time. We’re dealing with roughly between five and seven home
less people on the streets, in their vehicles, pretty much from the first of the year to date.”
Burke said some police officers have reached into their own pockets to pay for food or housing for homeless people in the area, but that isn’t a solution to the long-term problem.
Learned, who has worked in the nonprofit sector in North Carolina for over 40 years, has seen the needs and numbers of the homeless increasing. COVID, inflation and the resale of rental properties that has driven up rent costs have all been contributing factors.
The face of homelessness is changing, said Learned. Working families with children are finding themselves on the streets, she said, noting that the resulting trauma to children can cause major issues with their neural pathway development.
“Everybody is having problems bringing people into the community to work because there is no affordable housing,” Learned told the aldermen. “When rents are running $1,800 to $2,200 a month, entry-level folks cannot live in Brunswick County. People who are working in your service and tourist trades, in your hospitality industry, cannot live in Brunswick County and so what we began to see in Brunswick was an increase in the number of folks who are working who are homeless, and that is a huge number … it is almost impossible to get a feel for what that number is because they’re CouchSurfing, sleeping in their cars, they’re moving from place to place to place throughout the night.”
“So, these are folks who are working for us,” she continued. “These are folks who are living in our community, who are paying taxes and have no house. And this is not just a Southport problem. It’s not just a Brunswick County problem. We have no affordable housing to place them in anywhere in our immediate region or across the state. If people want affordable housing, it’s almost impossible to find it.”
Brunswick Partnership for Housing recently opened a building in Southport that provides transitional housing for a limited number of individuals and families for up to 12 months. The county, however, doesn’t have emergency shelter except through a partnership with a network of hotels.
“Not counting any public funds … the nonprofit sector has invested $75,000 to $80,000 in emergency respite in our hotels since the beginning of the year,” Learned said. “That is not sustainable. We can’t continue to do that. The money is gone. I’m here to tell you all the agencies are scrambling right now, trying to find resources.”
Complicating matters is the thorny affordable housing issue.
Carlo Montagano is executive director of Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit Christian ministry that helps lower-income people who cannot secure bank loans build houses and become homeowners.
“Our mission is to build homes, communities and hope,” he said.
Montagano said Habitat has 60 franchises serving 87 counties in North Carolina, including Brunswick.
Among the ways local governments can make affordable housing more of a reality, he said, is to: take a leadership role; provide education about affordable housing; waive, reduce or defer fees for affordable housing builders; donate land; provide flexibility in zoning; and invest in neighborhoods where affordable housing is likely to emerge.
One obstacle, Montagano said, is breaking down NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) barriers.
“A lot folks will say affordable housing is great – not here, over there – it’s great,” he said. “We joke about it but truthfully, almost every Habitat affiliate has run into community members that come out in opposition to everything we do.”
Therrien said the affordable housing shortage has impacted the city’s ability to recruit new employees.
“We are losing very, very good possible candidates because the housing market – not just Southport, (but) the entire area – is extremely high,” said Therrien. “So, we’ve lost some really good people, and I think that’s going to continue if something doesn’t change.”
Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said the city will schedule a town hall meet concerning the homeless issue.
Hatem said homelessness is a “multifactorial issue. It’s public health and safety, it’s economics, it’s environmental. (There’s) an emotional aspect of it. There’s a mental health aspect. There’s a medical care aspect, in terms of this, and interventions from social workers to our police, so let’s work through this.
“We are going to be very active and proactive in solving this issue, so I don’t want you to think we’re not.”
“This is the message I left with Brunswick County, and I’ll leave it with you and I’m going to leave it with every public entity I can talk to,” Learned said. “You guys got to talk together on this higher level. If all I can do is get Brunswick, Leland, Shallotte, Southport, Oak Island to the table and you can talk about affordable housing, that would be a win … an absolute win.”