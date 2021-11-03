Southport aldermen are weighing options for traffic and pedestrian safety improvements at the Yacht Basin, but don’t expect a decision at their meeting next week. It won’t be on the agenda.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said the Yacht Basin Overlay District Committee did not reach consensus on all issues it explored over the past several months. After the October 12 aldermen workshop held to review the options, plans will now go back to city staff and N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) consultants for further review.
“When we do make a final decision, the board may decide to do the work in phases,” said Hatem.
Signage and light issues were also addressed by the committee and funding was reviewed by City Manager Gordon Hargrove.
The committee appears to have reached consensus on the following: keep Yacht Basin Drive and the adjoining block of West Bay Street one-way; take full advantage of the city’s 20-foot right of way in the area; mark road surfaces with Thermoplastic for more permanent lines; create a raised planting bed at end of West Moore Street; change speed limit to 15 mph; and more lighting is needed.
At the workshop, some residents and Yacht Basin business owners expressed concerns over proposed changes in traffic patterns and pedestrian walkways.
Option A would keep the pedestrian walkways on the land side along the Yacht Basin while Option B would keep the corridor on the water side of the street, where it now exists.
“We came up with what I think is a very positive and realistic solution, for at least some of the problems,” said Alderman John Allen, who served on the committee. “It’s a tough area, as everybody knows, to try to achieve perfection. I don’t know if we’re ever going to get that, but we’re going to make it as good as we possibly can.”
Allen explained that Yacht Basin Drive may need to be shifted because it is currently off the city’s existing 20-foot right of way by four feet on the water side. The pedestrian walkway would be marked and remain five-feet wide.
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said changes were first introduced at the Yacht Basin prior to Memorial Day 2020 to help deal with the growing number of pedestrians in the area. The changes included making West Bay Street one-way from Caswell Street to Moore Street and a pedestrian walkway was set apart with cones.
“We left it up for one week and then we took it down,” said Coring. “Then we started getting correspondence from folks who wanted it back. They thought it was going to be permanent.”
Coring said the one-way for West Bay Street was established based on traffic numbers, that more drivers take that route to get to the Yacht Basin.
“There are some problems we see,” said Coring. “Not everybody moves over and gets in the pedestrian lane. That still comes back to the fact that it’s not well marked.”
Mayor Hatem said one option considered last year was to close off Yacht Basin Drive entirely at the end of West Bay Street to West Moore so pedestrians would have more room outside the restaurants.
“We are fortunate that we haven’t had any major injury,” said Coring. “There have been several accidents, near-misses, people swiping mirrors and stuff.”
Alderman Lowe Davis thanked the committee for laying the groundwork for coming up with options and said she too wants the plans to be reviewed by city staff and DOT officials and for the public to have a chance to comment.
“It’s just amazing that we have gotten as far as we have without any major injuries to people,” said Davis. “Lowering the speed limit – that’s certainly words I want to hear.”
Davis said she remains concerned that vehicles must turn right at the end of West Moore Street.
Alderman Tom Lombardi said he favors keeping the pedestrian corridor on the water side since it’s where the restaurants are located. He said people would be crossing the street to get to the restaurants if the walkway is on the opposite side.
“Whatever we decide, we want to take full advantage of our right of way,” added Alderman Karen Mosteller. “We want to claim all of our right of way and utilize it.”
Hargrove told the board $125,000 exists in the city’s reserves for capital projects to pay for the upgrades. Estimates earlier this year listed the projects at $90,000 to $100,000.
“We are waiting for direction from the board of aldermen to tell us which direction to go,” said Hargrove.
Provision Co. restaurant owner Paul Swenson said during the peak tourist season about 3,000 people visit the Yacht Basin daily. He said no simple solution exists for improving the conditions. There are so many people walking in the street today that drivers can only go about 2 mph, he added.
“That’s the blessing down there,” said Swenson. “You can put up 10 mph, but you are only going to go 2 mph.”
Swenson made several suggestions to aldermen – make sure sewer lines under the streets are operating well before taking on a major project there; make the pedestrian walkway 10 feet instead of five feet; raise the pavement another couple of inches because of tidal flooding; spend more and make the walkway concrete and not just an extension of the pavement; divide the project into two phases starting with Bay Street to Yacht Basin Drive and then complete the rest.
“I don’t want to see it as a bandaid,” said Swenson. “When I hear $90,000, $100,000, I’m not feeling it. I don’t think you can do it, especially if you want to raise the road level.”
His wife, Maria Swenson, also stressed to aldermen that the walkway needs to be on the water side of the street.
West West Street resident Debbie Barnes said the one-way direction and right turn only at West Moore Street is causing too many problems.
“If you really want to keep people down there where they can stay and look for parking, you’ve got to change that direction,” said Barnes. “I get the flow coming from Bay Street, but the flow also comes from Moore Street.”
Originally, aldermen planned to adopt a plan and for work to get underway after the Southport Wooden Boat Show, which is this weekend. Hatem said he would like to have another workshop and public meeting and for work to be completed by tourist season next spring. Residents have given aldermen more to consider, he said.
“I see Options C, D and/or E,” Hatem said after the Oct. 12 workshop. “So we have a lot to think about.”