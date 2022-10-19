Frank Iler
(R) Incumbent
Residence: Calabash.
Occupation: Retired businessman; accounting, sales and marketing; large companies and small business owner.
Education: Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley High); Campbell University, Bachelors degree in Business.
Community involvement: Board of Trustees, Brunswick Community College, 15 years; former member of Southport Baptist Church, former deacon and Sunday school teacher; now a member of Shallotte Presbyterian Church.
Political experience: Member of the North Carolina House of Representatives; past chairman, Brunswick County Republican Party and NC 7th District Republican Party; past precinct chairman on Oak Island, and lifetime precinct worker in various N.C. counties.
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time. Experience in the legislature has never been more important to Brunswick County and North Carolina. The ability to chair committees and have my bills heard helps our county, region and state. My knowledge of coastal issues, transportation issues, economic issues, and education issues is needed and respected in the General Assembly, and should continue.
What are the top two issues you feel needs to be addressed and how would you tackle them? The economy and its effects on our families and small businesses, and crime, particularly drug issues. On the economy, fight inflation by continuing our reduction of the state income tax rate, and introduce a bill to repeal the 2-percent food tax on groceries (which started in the 1960s as a “temporary” tax by the other party). On crime, continue to support law enforcement, strengthen our drug laws by locking up repeat offenders among drug dealers, and support drug treatment programs. If there was a third option, continue to support infrastructure as chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position. Experience matters. I have been a resident of North Carolina for about 60 years and a resident of Brunswick County for 23 years. I know our coastal issues, our economic issues, and our infrastructure needs. I lived 19 years on one of our islands and now live on the mainland near the coast. I have been in the General Assembly for 13 years and have represented all parts of the county at one time or another. We have positioned our state as the best state to do business, and one of the best states to live. Apparently, my opponent is from California, has been registered to vote in Brunswick County about five years, and lives north of Leland. As a new member in the minority party, he would have no committee chairmanships, and little voice in the House. You deserve the best representation the next two years, a front row seat, not the back row.
Eric Terashima
(D) Challenger
Residence: Leland. I married a local in 2010.
Occupation: Colonel, USMCR (retired) My first duty station after initial training in Quantico VA, was here at Camp Lejeune in 1992, and I ended up being stationed there for 16 years of my career. Upon leaving my initial tour of active duty, I worked for John Deere: Raleigh, Horicon WI, Fuquay Varina, Columbus OH, Sacramento CA, Morrisville. After the terrorist attacks on 9/11, I was part of the first wave of mobilizations from the Reserves and remained on active duty until my retirement last year.
Education: BA Psychology, University of Notre Dame, Strategic Studies, Marine Corps University
Community involvement: Chair Brunswick County Democratic Party (currently on a LOA), board member Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity, member American Legion Post 68 (Leland), Adjutant Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 (Leland), executive board member Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and member Leland Area Rotary Club.
Political experience: Chair Brunswick County Democratic Party 2021-2022. As an active-duty Marine, I was not allowed to become politically involved until I retired last year. Since being nominated to run for this office, I have invited my opponent to meet me in public multiple times, and he has refused to appear thus far. Frankly, I find it strange that people would vote for a legislator that avoids the public. If I were an incumbent for 13 years and almost 30 years senior to my opponent, I would run circles around that person and would absolutely relish doing so at every opportunity in public.
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time. I am sick and tired of watching legislators fighting hard, down party lines rather than seeking the middle ground. That middle ground is where most of the constituents want their laws to be written. My opponent votes at the extreme end of his party, and has been in place for 13 years. Because Brunswick County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country, we need leadership that is looking ahead to solve problems that will affect us all, and is willing to openly engage with the public. That is not too much to ask of an elected official, and honestly, should be an expectation of every citizen. Your vote matters!
What are the top two issues you feel needs to be addressed and how would you tackle them? Public education has been under funded for decades. We need to increase teachers’ salaries, and provide them with more resources such as psychologists and social workers. Retirees should also get an annual cost of living adjustment to properly take care of them for their lifetime of public service. Affordable housing needs to be addressed. Renters need a law to protect them from greedy corporate price gouging. Developers should also be incentivized to build affordable housing.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position: When I retired last year, out of an active-duty force of 182,000 Marines and sailors, only 86 people out-ranked me. After 30 years of service with eight combat tours, I am first and foremost a pragmatist. My starting point for planning is to clearly understand what can and cannot be done. Because of my experiences with over five years in war zones, I became a humanist. I listen to people from all walks of life to understand their problems, find a solution, and make it happen. My professional record is replete with examples, and is why I have been endorsed by a broad variety of organizations: North Carolina Police Benevolent Association, North Carolina Association of Educators, and Planned Parenthood Votes, as a few examples. I started working by delivering newspapers when I was 12, and have worked hard ever since then. I have no intention of slowing down anytime soon.