After a contentious hours-long meeting on Tuesday, state regulators tabled the sale of the Bald Head Island ferry system and have asked village and other officials to provide more details about the proposed $56-million transaction.
For more than three years, the group established by state law known as Bald Head Island Transportation Authority has vetted and valued the assets of the developer Bald Head Island Limited’s ferry system, the lifeline from the mainland to the island that includes four passenger boats, a tug and cargo barge, two terminals, and passenger trams on the island side.
Authority Chair Susan Rabon said she hoped to work with village leaders to answer concerns about the cost of the system and accounting methods used to derive the price. Rabon said she and Authority members have followed the rules set out by the General Assembly to vet and acquire what could become an independent public agency, much like an airport or ports authority. This three year process has involved multiple accountants, appraisers and surveyors.
LGC meeting
The matter came before the state Local Government Commission (LGC) Tuesday, which ultimately tabled consideration until the Tuesday, June 1 meeting. The LGC, which includes State Auditor Beth Wood and State Treasurer Dale Folwell, has broad authority to bless or break borrowing plans by municipalities or other government entities.
Bald Head Island Village Mayor Andy Sayre said there was a lack of transparency in the plan and he was concerned about deferred maintenance, poor baggage handling and future costs to improve operational deficiencies.
The village has told the state it wants to buy the system, but has provided few details.
State Auditor Beth Wood said she was concerned that the price appeared to be $56-million and that tax records reflected a value of $42-million.
“I just need numbers I can count on,” she said.
Folwell said that governance, transparency and the value are at stake. Previously, he suggested that the heirs of the George Mitchell family should donate the ferry system to the village. The developers declined his request.
Folwell also said he was concerned about the workers who have no choice but to pay whatever the system charges to ferry to work, and some make about $12 an hour.
The LGC also debated whether to further consider the income, cost or other valuation of the system.