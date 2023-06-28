Candidates who want to run for municipal office can start filing Friday, July 7, at noon at the Brunswick County Board of Elections office.
There is a two-week window to file for open seats on city and town boards or for mayor, with filing closing at noon on Friday, July 21.
Filing fees for municipal offices are $5, except for Belville ($15) and Oak Island ($25). Candidates can file in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office, located in Building H at the county government center near Bolivia. A candidate who does file to enter a race has until Tuesday, July 18, at 5 p.m. to withdraw.
In Brunswick County, municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years to elect governing officials (mayors, city councils, town councils). This includes the Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees and Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District Board.
The municipal election is open to residents who live in the municipality and must have lived in the district for at least 30 days before Election Day. In the county, all municipal elections are nonpartisan with the candidate’s party affiliation not listed on the ballot.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Here are the open seats on governing boards in the South Brunswick district:
Southport
Three aldermen seats are open for four-year terms in Southport. Ward 2 seats held by Lowe Davis and John Allen are up for election, as is a Ward 1 seat held by Tom Lombardi.
The mayor’s seat, a two-year term, is also open. Incumbent mayor is Joe Pat Hatem.
Oak Island
Three seats on the Oak Island Town Council are open for four-year terms. Those seats are currently held by Sheila Mansfield Bell, Charlie Blalock and Bill Craft.
The mayor’s seat, held by Liz White, is not open until 2025.
St. James
Two seats are open on the St. James Town Council for four-year terms. Those seats are held by Lynn Dutney and Jean Toner, who is serving as the current mayor. St. James voters do not elect the mayor; one is chosen from among the board members once they are seated.
Caswell Beach
Voters will elect three commissioners and a mayor at Caswell Beach this fall. Commission seats open for four-year terms are currently held by Dan O’Neill, Kenneth Hudson and Marty Clarke.
The mayor’s seat is also open for a four-year term. Current incumbent mayor is Deborah Ahlers.
Boiling Spring Lakes
Two seats for commissioner and the mayor’s seat are open at Boiling Spring Lakes this fall. Four-year commission seats held by Teagan Perry Hall and Tom Guzulaitis are up for election.
Voters will also elect a mayor to a two-year term. Current incumbent mayor is Jeff Winecoff, serving his first term.
Bald Head Island
Two seats on the Village of Bald Head Island Council are open for four-year terms. Those seats are held by Gerald Maggio and Virginia White.
The mayor is not up for election until 2025.
Dosher Hospital
Two seats held by Karen Taylor and Dr. Terry Pieper on the Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees are open. Those seats are for six-year terms.
Sanitary District
Three seats are up for election to four-year terms on the Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District Board. Those seats are held by Bill Hurcomb, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat until this election, along with Peter Goewey and Gordon Corlew.