Indigo Phase II
McKay Siegel

The City of Southport will hold a special town hall meeting focused on the Indigo Plantation Phase 2 Project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at the Southport Community Building located at 223 E. Bay St.

This event is not the official public hearing regarding Indigo Phase 2, but it will offer members of the public an opportunity to express concerns and/or ask questions.