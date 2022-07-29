The City of Southport will hold a special town hall meeting focused on the Indigo Plantation Phase 2 Project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at the Southport Community Building located at 223 E. Bay St.
This event is not the official public hearing regarding Indigo Phase 2, but it will offer members of the public an opportunity to express concerns and/or ask questions.
The board of aldermen plan to hold more two public meetings before making a final decision on the project.
The Southport Planning Board recently denied both requests from developers for the Indigo Plantation Phase II Project that could double the population of Southport when completed.
East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited,LLC, had requested approval of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) master plan for the Indigo expansion and a zoning map amendment from R-20 to PUD for the entire 346.57 acre site.
The motion to send the recommendation to deny the proposal was unanimous. A public hearing has been scheduled for the proposals during the Aug. 11 board of aldermen meeting.
Planning board chair Sue Hodgin outlined the decision with a detailed summary of the findings from four subcommittees that were tasked with dissecting key components of the project. All four subcommittees found problems with the proposal and how it fits into the city.
Infrastructure deficiencies, traffic congestion, environmental concerns, density issues and a lack of requested documentation highlighted the subcommittee findings, with Hodgin recommending that developers resubmit their application.
East West Partners Chairman Roger Perry said that while he was disappointed with the board’s decision, he still intends to move forward with project. He feels that common ground can be found with the board of aldermen, and something can be worked out to benefit the City of Southport.
Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, said while he appreciated the effort the planning board put into reviewing the project, the assertion that enough or proper documentation was not submitted isn’t accurate.
East West Partners can move forward with the project under its current R-20 zoning, but only a small percentage of the development will reside in the city limits.