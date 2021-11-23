A Saturday night fire of unknown origin claimed three condominium units and a house on Bald Head Island, destroying property collectively valued at nearly $2-million, tax records state.
No one was injured in the blaze that started at 7:56 p.m. at the Lighthouse Landing neighborhood off North Bald Head Wynd, town officials reported. Investigators were still looking into the cause of the fire Monday, but village spokeswoman Carin Faulkner said the blaze was not suspicious.
Gusts of more than 25-mph from the north helped fan the flames. The fire threatened multiple other homes, as well as parts of the golf course and areas with natural vegetation.
The orange glow of the flames was clearly visible across the Cape Fear River along the waterfront in Southport, where the ferries that serve the island are based.
Public Safety officers on the island responded and the ferry crew turned around to bring back another Public Safety crew that had recently pushed off, putting 14 Bald Head staff on the scene.
They were joined by multiple other agencies from the region.
Crews mostly contained the fire by 9:45 p.m. and had it fully contained by 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Faulkner said. Overnight, a guard remained on the scene to extinguish any flare-ups. The fireguard was released by Monday afternoon.
The house that was destroyed also included a crofter unit and was at 117 North Bald Head Wynd. Condo units 17, 18 and 19 at 121 North Bald Head Wynd were also lost.
Officials told WRAL television that one island restaurant stayed open late to feed responders, and that some residents doused nearby houses with garden hoses to reduce the chance of further spread of the blaze.
Responders
In addition to Bald Head Island Fire Department, other responders included Boiling Spring Lakes, Bolivia, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Northwest, Oak Island, Shallotte, Southport, Marine Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (which brought tankers to the barge), Sunset Harbor-Zion Hill, Winnabow, Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services, U.S. Coast Guard Station Oak Island, and St. James.
“The village wishes to thank all the area agencies (that) assisted in the efforts to suppress and contain this fire,” Faulkner said in a prepared statement. “The village also expresses its gratitude to Bald Head Island Transportation Inc. for their assistance in transporting crews and equipment on the ferries and barge.”