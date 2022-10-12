The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners approved a motion during its Oct. 4 meeting supporting the issuance of up to $5.1 million in general obligation bonds in the Nov. 8 referendum, rather than up to $20 million.
Ballots have already been printed stating the vote is for $20 million to help finance the dams restoration project. This was before additional funding became available for the project. City officials will be asking election officials to allow notices be given to voters stating the referendum now is for up to $5.1 million.
In a staff report from interim city manager Mike Hargett for the board of commissioners meeting, it was noted “the city now anticipates we will have the almost $52 million needed to fund the reconstruction of the dams.”
Following is the budgeted funding of $56.845 million, which includes $5 million from the bonds: Expected from Federal Emergency Management Agency – $19.945 million; from the state – $14 million; from the county (over four years) – $3 million; the Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant – $14.9 million; and potential general obligation bonds – $5 million.
The staff report noted, “Even though the city will now have the estimated funds, the city will still need a contingency amount to absorb any potential cost escalations that may become known during bidding and for any problems that may arise during reconstruction.”
The staff report explained how FEMA funds projects: “FEMA does not provide us their money up front. The city will have to pay the reconstruction fees first and then FEMA will reimburse the city, which can sometimes take several months, and FEMA will not pay the final 25%, approximately $5 million, until the project is complete and closed out. The city is not in a position to initially pay the reconstruction fees for this project; hence the reason for the referendum on the general obligation bonds.”
Mission: No tax increase
“Our whole mission has never been to raise the tax,” BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff said. “From Day 1 the mission that I’ve had … is find the money, because it’s out there. And look what we’ve done …
“If there is a tax increase, the tax increase wouldn’t take effect until after the project is finished.”
The projection is the reconstruction of the four dams will be complete in March 2026.
“If property values in our city start to go down (because of no dams), taxes have to go up to meet the services,” Winecoff said. “I would much rather have a beautiful lake and people enjoying it and my taxes go up a little bit than have my taxes go up and have nothing.”
Winecoff also noted the county, state and federal representatives, and administrators who have supported the project.
“If we don’t accept this money – and this money cannot be used for anything else except for these dams – we will never, probably ever, be able to get assistance from any of them again – because we’re going to embarrass them,” Winecoff said. “They have really fought hard for us.”
The staff report emphasized “the Local Government Commission (LGC) will allow the city to only borrow what it can demonstrate is needed. The LGC will not allow us, nor does the city want, to borrow more than is necessary. It is anticipated that amount may be approximately $5 million. Please keep in mind, taxes would only increase IF we borrow funds, and the amount of funds we actually borrow would determine the amount of any tax increase.”
Letter of appreciation to Sunny Point
The board also sent a letter of appreciation to Col. Chad J. Blacketer at Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command to “express our deepest gratitude for your letter sent to the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation in support of the city’s grant application to the Defense Community Infrastructure Program. We believe that your letter encouraged the Department of Defense, and as a result we have been awarded the grant in the amount of $14.9 million.”
Grants committee honored
The board honored members of the grants committee, which was renewed as of January 2022 to take advantage of the many funding opportunities available from federal and state agencies. Grants have been awarded for: the paving of Drayton Road; the drainage project on Holly, Walnut and Redwood roads; and the DCIP grant in the amount of $14.9 million to repair the dams.
“Whereas, the city of Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners would like to express their appreciation to the grants committee for their contributions to the grant application process. The committee’s collective efforts have yielded a great outcome for the city. These awards are possible only through the committee’s commitment of time and effort.
“Whereas, the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners would also like to thank the committee members for their continued commitment to the values and mission of the city.
“Now therefore, it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to the following members of the grants committee: Annette Flanders, Todd Ausborn, Chris Sekula and Michael Hartigan, as well as past member Nicole Morgan.”
Dog registration nixed
The commissioners adopted the revised ordinance removing the requirement of dog registration within the city.
The staff report states: “The Police Department and the commissioners had a workshop with the Parks & Recreation Department on Sept. 20 regarding the dog registration requirement in Chapter 3 of the city ordinances. Police staff did some research regarding dog registration in other municipalities. It was learned that other municipalities no longer require dog registration. The state process is that registration is considered within the rabies vaccine requirement. Other municipalities such as New Hanover County and Leland no longer require a dog registration database and now use social media when a dog goes missing. It has been found that social media works very well in getting a lost dog back to their owner quickly. However, police staff still want to follow North Carolina general statutes, which require a rabies tag to be affixed to the collar of all dogs. The department will still maintain records and still report on rabies vaccinations and animal control issues every month.”
Operation Green Light
The board adopted a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans. The resolution states, “the city of Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners hereby declare Nov. 7 through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022, as a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from active service, and be it further resolved in observance of Operation Green Light its citizens in patriotic tradition recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence.”
Briefs
• BSL Fire Rescue in September had 50 EMS calls and 24 fire-related calls.
• The board appointed Todd Ausborn to the Community Appearance Commission for a four-year term ending July 9, 2023.
• Gordon Hargrove will begin his duties as the new city manager on Oct. 31.
• The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.