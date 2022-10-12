Big Lake (Patricia Lake) as it appears today

Boiling Spring Lakes is counting on residents to approve a $5.1-million bond referendum so construction can begin on dam restoration for the city's lakes.

The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners approved a motion during its Oct. 4 meeting supporting the issuance of up to $5.1 million in general obligation bonds in the Nov. 8 referendum, rather than up to $20 million.

Ballots have already been printed stating the vote is for $20 million to help finance the dams restoration project. This was before additional funding became available for the project. City officials will be asking election officials to allow notices be given to voters stating the referendum now is for up to $5.1 million.