Brunswick County Schools (BCS) is doubling down on plans to start an A/B alternating day schedule on September 21, despite pleas from protesters and two Board of Education members to let students back into buildings sooner.
Monday, August 17, marked the first day of remote classes for the school year. The 100% at-home learning will continue for five weeks.
When students return in person in September, they’ll be split into two groups – A and B – based on siblings, transportation efficiency, the balance of class sizes, and demographics.
Group A will attend school in person Monday and Tuesday, and Group B will attend in person Thursday and Friday. For each group the other three days will be remote, and facilities will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays when no students are in the buildings.
At the Board of Education meeting August 10, Charles Miller continued to advocate for a return to face-to-face instruction as soon as possible and asked if they could move the start day from September 21 to September 8. Board member Gerald Benton also stated a preference to start the day after Labor Day and revisit opening schools fully in October.
While families had the choice to sign up for 100% remote learning for the full semester, those who favor physically sending their kids to class will have to wait.
“We are not providing a choice. We’re dictating to them what they’re gonna do,” Miller said.
But board members Harry Lemon, Catherine Cooke and Ellen Milligan disagreed with sending kids back sooner than anticipated.
“I think we are legitimately taking a chance with four-and-a-half weeks,” Lemon said.
Cooke, who participated in the meeting via phone, expressed frustration with those questioning the realness of the virus and saying “children don’t get sick.”
“I know we keep focusing on those that are screaming and demanding for us to get them back there earlier, but they’re not the only people in the system,” Cooke said.
Outside the meeting, demonstrators raised signs and chanted, “Open safely face to face.”
Five members of “Brunswick County Families for Safely Reopening Schools,” a Facebook group with 1,300-plus users, were allowed to address the board for no more than three minutes.
Jim Medlin, who has two grandchildren in the system, criticized the “attempted” online instruction in the spring.
“I think they’ve lost too much already,” Medlin said.
LaJuan Daniels, a student and athlete at South Brunswick High School, called the situation “sickening.”
“My senior year is my last chance to show what I got, and you’re not giving me that chance in the classroom and on the field,” Daniels said.
Melanie Roberts, a mother of two sophomores at South Brunswick High School and the early college, asked the board to reopen with in-person instruction on September 8.
“Don’t forget that these children are our future,” Roberts said.
A/B plan highlights
After hearing from the speakers, Superintendent Jerry Oates explained August 17 is the mandated start date for schools in North Carolina and proceeded with the presentation on the A/B day plan.
Department heads spoke of their role in the safe reopening and presented solutions to issues concerning internet access, child nutrition and COVID-19 prevention.
The full presentation is available to view on http://www.bcswan.net/ReopeningInformation. Below are some highlights:
Operations
When in-person classes resume, schools will limit the capacity in buildings and strategically arrange furniture to separate people. Cafeterias, if used, will only seat students on one side of the tables and every other stool.
“It definitely changes what our picture is of a regular day,” Oates said.
Plexiglass is being installed at reception desks; hand sanitizers are at entrances and exits; markings are laid on the floor to remind people to maintain distances.
The district is replacing 220 water fountains with touchless versions and will supply bottled water while the traditional fountains are disabled, as recommended by the local health department.
Also, the system is shopping for individual desks to replace tables and intends to hire an additional custodian for all schools.
To disinfect, each school will receive four electrostatic sprayers. Buses and athletics will also have units.
“It’s anything and everything that we can think of,” said Larry Smith, director of facilities.
Internet
To ensure all students equal access to their virtual education, BCS is loaning Chromebooks to students and ordering cellular hotspots for those without internet to connect the devices at home.
This service will only work with devices owned by BCS, and parents must sign loan agreements.
Applications are available at http://bit.ly/HotSpotApplication.
Nutrition
Children will take home enough frozen lunches and shelf-stable breakfasts during in-person days to keep them fed for the next three remote days.
“We really want to make sure that our children get access to meals,” said Robert Parker Jr., director of child nutrition.
COVID-19 cases
Within the first few teacher workdays of the year, BCS already dealt with its first positive case of COVID-19 in a school: the district spokesperson disclosed August 12 a Leland Middle School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is home quarantining, and two other staff members who were within six feet of the person for 15-plus minutes were also isolating at home as of the announcement.
The school district is following the state’s guide for dealing with suspected, presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in both employees and students.
Those who were exposed, diagnosed or show at least one symptom of COVID-19 are not allowed to attend school for a certain period of time, depending on instructions in the state’s guide.
Local health departments are called upon on a case-to-case basis to determine whether a classroom or an entire building needs to close.
When a student displays symptoms during a screening, they will wait in an isolated room until their parent arrives to pick them up. A staff member must visually supervise the student while keeping a distance during this time.