Steve Gainey and Cameron Hankins are competing for the District 5 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Education.
Steve Gainey
(Republican)
Residence: Leland
Occupation: Sales, currently retired
Education: BA Political Philosophy & History, Wake Forest University
Community involvement: Volunteer with Communities in Schools; Board of Director member of Life Line Pregnancy Center, Wilmington; 12 years on church boards in three cities in North and South Carolina.
Political experience: Won Republican primary in May for this seat.
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time.
I have the time needed to accomplish my campaign initiatives, so in that regard the time is right. Why I’m running? I believe our children simply aren’t being taught the intellectual and practical skills they need to succeed in life. Principally, this is because too much time is spent on non-academic activities mandated by NCDPI in Raleigh. We must make a choice: we can partner with Raleigh on these mandates or, as decided on a mandate by mandate basis, we can take a contrarian position and invest as little as needed to satisfy Raleigh thereby using a minimalist approach to mandates.
To recap … the question was one of timing and I believe voters realize the time is now to support the candidate calling for “Local Voices-Local Control.”
What are the top two issues you feel needs to be addressed and how would you tackle them?
1) Overcrowding stresses teachers, staff and students, increases anxiety and reduces instructional quality and “teachableness.” In many respects it is also a school safety concern. Short term decisions must be taken regarding the best use of available space and resources. Simultaneously, long term planning using expert consultants must be ramped up so an appropriate bond referendum can be initiated; time is of the essence.
2) Like the entire state, Brunswick County is losing teachers. Part of the solution involves devising a strategic plan to increase BCS teacher pay supplements. We also need action by the school board to create and enforce clearly defined expectations related to student behavior so the work environment, i.e. the classroom, is a place of honor and safety for teachers and also a place of instructional creativity and innovation.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position.
I promise to push the board to: oppose any manifestation of CRT, the intrusive use of SEL plus Gender Affirming Care including the Biden administration’s extension of Title IX protections based on gender identity; continually monitor N.C. Dept. of Public Instruction initiatives and actions and report the same to the board; affirm parental rights in education; initiate a countywide multimedia campaign to promote Tech & Trade classes/careers; prioritize unimpeded communication between all parties responsible for school safety; reign in use of the monthly consent agenda by having board members recap their committees’ actions before a vote is taken.
Cameron D. Hankins
Democrat
Residence: Westport Community, Winnabow.
Occupation: Brunswick County Schools Dropout Prevention Specialist; Pastor, New Christian Chapel Baptist Church, Rose Hill.
Education: South Brunswick High School; Brunswick Community College; Shaw University (currently seeking Masters of Divinity)
Community involvement: North Brunswick Kiwanis Club; North Brunswick High School Key Club Advisor; Belville Elementary Parent Advisory Council; Belville Elementary Parent Teacher Organization; Leland Middle Parent, Teacher, and Student Organization; Piney Grove Improvement Association Member; Duplin County Shepherds Care Community .
Political experience: None
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time. In order to effectively reconstruct a post-pandemic public school that will provide a foundation for our students, we need board members who are willing and able to invest the time and energy needed for our students: for this reason, I am running for the Brunswick County Board of Education. As an experienced educator, a community servant and a parent volunteer I have the experience and unique ability in building relationships. We indeed need a relationship builder that will support our stellar teachers and staff members in their various endeavors to provide a conducive learning environment. I will listen to the dire concerns of parents and respond with clarity and transparency so that together we can overcome the challenges in our community and build a secure and stronger future for our children. I will also work on resolving our overcrowding issues that hinders our children from productivity within the walls.
What are the top two issues you feel need to be addressed and how would you tackle them? I firmly believe that each of us has a role to play, a perspective that will impart illumination and experiences that will provide direction. As a leader who listens I believe the key issues of importance are:
1. Teacher recruitment and retention.
Building strong relationships are key to the growth and viability of any organization. I will build relationships with our county commissioners, our state representatives and the Department of Instruction (DPI) to insure Brunswick County Schools employees receive competitive wages and local incentives. I believe that those who serve our students should not only be able to survive but thrive as a result of their commitment to building student success in Brunswick County. Support for our teachers and school staff should be paramount and establishing a high level of trust between the school board and the employees of Brunswick County Schools is essential to retaining the best educators within our system.
2. Ensuring our schools remain safe.
Every parent wants to know their child is in a learning environment in which they feel protected and safe. Safety and security within our schools should remain a top priority. I will take a proactive approach to ensure resources and training protocols are in place to mitigate threats and ensure safety. I will take a strong stand against bullying by enforcing rules and policies that clearly describe how students are expected to treat each other and those that instruct them.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position.
As a father of two Brunswick County School students and an employee of Brunswick County Schools working with students and parents daily, I have witnessed the challenges our students and educators experience. As a parent, I know the satisfaction that occurs when communication and transparency are top priority. As a Pastor, I understand that serving others is a trusted privilege and that diversity is key to ensuring all voices are heard. My professional experience indeed enhances my unique ability to serve as a 21st century school board member. As a school board member, I will rely on my professional experience and personal values while prioritizing the highest level of academic vigor believing every student can achieve and excel as the foundation of any decisions made concerning your family as well as mine.