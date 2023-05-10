St. James Town Council

St. James Town Council held a public hearing for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget during its May 3 monthly meeting. 

 

St. James residents saw property values spike more than 50% this year following the latest revaluation by Brunswick County, but their taxes won’t be coming down as a result.

Though municipalities typically adjust taxes to account for increases in ad valorem collections in order to maintain revenue neutral budgets, finance director Pauline Haran told St. James Town Council during her presentation of the new 2023-24 fiscal year budget on May 3 that lowering the property tax rate would end up costing the community millions of dollars.

