St. James residents saw property values spike more than 50% this year following the latest revaluation by Brunswick County, but their taxes won’t be coming down as a result.
Though municipalities typically adjust taxes to account for increases in ad valorem collections in order to maintain revenue neutral budgets, finance director Pauline Haran told St. James Town Council during her presentation of the new 2023-24 fiscal year budget on May 3 that lowering the property tax rate would end up costing the community millions of dollars.
Five cent tax rate
“State statutes require that whenever there is a revaluation year, our budget must include a revenue neutral tax rate,” Haran said. “Statute requires that the calculations for a revenue neutral rate is in the budget. In calculating the revenue neutral tax rate, mathematically it is .0389, or it translates into four cents per $100 assessed property value.”
A four-cent tax rate is lower than the current six cents per $100 valuation, but the decrease drops St. James under a mandated threshold to receive state funding. St. James is required to maintain a tax rate of at least five cents per $100 if it wants to keep receiving state-shared revenue, which normally amounts to approximately $3 million a year.
“If the town were to go below the five cents to adopt the revenue neutral, it would jeopardize the $3 million we receive in state shared revenues,” stated Town Manager Jeff Repp. “Keeping it at five cents allows the town to keep the $3 million in state-shared revenue. It’s the bare minimum the state requires.”
‘Very, very good position’
In 2019, St. James implemented an additional one-percent tax for an emergency relief fund. The tax would be eliminated once the fund reached $1.5 million. Keeping the rate the same, Haran said, will lead to a 55% increase in ad valorem tax revenue ($1.96 million), in addition to a projected 48% spike in sales tax revenues ($2.55 million). The 2023-24 budget included a new $850,000 pumper truck for St. James Fire Department (SJFD).
“The ability to fund this current request for a pumper truck is made possible by the enhanced revenue that we will be collecting because this is a revaluation year,” Haran said. “We used a very conservative approach.
“I think moving forward that we’re in a very, very good position.”
Budget includes
SJFD ($1.5 million) accounted for 31% of the town’s $5.2 million budget, and the cost of the new pumper truck led to most of the budget’s 2% ($948,000) increase over the current year.
The town will continue contributing to its savings accounts for both disaster recovery ($332,000) and future SJFD capital needs ($333,618).
“This year the extra money is going to pay for the fire truck, which they normally would’ve taken out of that reserve they’ve created for the fire department,” said Repp. “Next year’s council would be in a situation of deciding the same thing and how to spend that money.”
Money in the budget is also being allocated to complete the living shoreline that stretches from Waterway Park to the marina.
St. James Town Council is expected to formally vote to adopt the new budget at its June 7 meeting. It will go into effect July 1.