South Brunswick sophomore baseball player Walker Jenkins is receiving national attention.
PerfectGame.org has released its rankings of the top 500 Class of 2023 baseball players and Jenkins is No. 6 out of 500 players mentioned.
Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, also is a member of the South Charlotte Panthers 2023 travel team.
The following is an excerpt of a PerfectGame.com scouting report. “Huge projection in the tall build, wide shoulders and strength in the lower half. Ran a 6.75 in the 60-yard dash. A primary outfielder, aggressive routes to the ball with quick feet and a powerful back side to produce big arm strength/carry, accurate to the bases too. A left-handed hitter, balanced and slightly open base. First pitch home run and did not stop. Anchors the back leg well and drives the lower half to create easy and loose barrel speed. Lots of length through contact helping with natural backspin. Premium athlete with highest level upside. Excellent student.”
PerfectGame.com ranked the South Charlotte Panthers 2023 travel team No. 1 in the Coastal region and No. 10 in the country.
Jenkins has said he intends to play college baseball at UNC Chapel Hill.
The South Brunswick regular season of baseball begins April 28 and runs through June 11.