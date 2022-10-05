Nice weather is in the forecast for this weekend’s 44th annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament that was postponed last week because of Hurricane Ian.
The Oct. 6-8 event will be held at Dutchman Creek Park off Fish Factory Road. Little rain is in the forecast with temperatures in the 70s.
The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast of the United States and part of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) Tournament Trail.
In 2021, the tournament attracted 561 boats and paid out over $423,600. The tournament has an all-cash guaranteed prize structure that is not based on participation numbers. It pays 55 places in its primary prize category including $25,000 for the largest king mackerel. There are also forty sponsors such who add supplementary cash prizes to the event.
Three notable prizes include the Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes, Senior Angler and Junior Angler Awards. The Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes are sponsored by Sea/Tow and Dosher Memorial Hospital and Junior Angler Awards are sponsored by Oak Island Accommodations, Coastal Pediatric Dentistry and Novant Health. Each day a $1,000 Aggregate Prize will be given to the boat that catches the most poundage from combining the weights from two or three fish. The Junior Angler Aggregate prizes are daily and total $1,000 while the overall senior aggregate is a two-day total with a $500 award.
Food court – The tournament Food Court will be open on Thursday, from 12 to 7 p.m. featuring SeaDogs (hot dogs, chips, drinks) and Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. featuring Wallace Catering (Burgers ($8), BBQ Sandwich/Slaw($8), Chicken Sandwich with Fries($8), Shrimp or Fish Po Boy with fries($10), Seafood Gumbo($12), Shrimp Dinner($13), Fish Dinner($13), Combo Fish & Shrimp Slaw and Fries ($14).
Sponsor showcase – Visit the Grand Patron Sponsor Showcase at Dutchman Creek Park October 6-8. Grand Patron sponsors BEMC, Better Beach Rentals, Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle, Floor Coverings International, Garmin, Hamilton Realty Group EXP Realty, Laurie Insurance Group, Mocean Construction, Odyssey Offshore, SKA, Seakeeper, Southern Concepts Design & Build, FXR Pro Sports and The State Port Pilot will be on site selling merchandise and talking about their product or service during the tournament.
Registration – Online registration www.usopenkmt.com is open until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, with onsite registration open Thursday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dutchman Creek Park (4750 Fish Factory Road).
Packet pickup – All registrants must come to packet pickup at Dutchman Creek Park between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. NowCat Band will perform at the Park from 4 to 7 p.m., playing a variety of music – yacht rock, country and blues. The captain’s meeting will be held in person and virtually on Thursday, October 6, at 7 p.m. at Dutchman Creek Park or on www.usopenkmtlive.com. It is strongly advised that all captains tune in or attend this meeting, as any rule changes or necessary clarifications will be announced at the meeting.
Weigh-ins – Watch the tournament participants weigh their catch in person at Dutchman Creek or online. PointClickFish.com will stream weigh-ins at the scales live from the tournament during peak weigh-ins on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. You can pick up the link to the live feed at http://www.usopenkmtlive.com/.
Merchandise - The tournament merchandise is very popular and will be available online at www.sptokimerchandise.com until October 23. The tournament will sell merchandise at the tournament headquarters (Dutchman Creek Park) until it sells out.
Awards – The awards ceremony will be held virtually at www.usopenkmtlive.com and in person at Dutchman Creek Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. on October 8. Prior to the awards ceremony there will be music in the Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tournament details are available on the website, www.usopenkmt.com, or for a brochure contact the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, 4433 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport, NC 28461. (910) 457-5787 or (800) 457-6964 or e-mail us at events@southport-oakisland.com.