The Brunswick County Planning Board approved a recommendation on Monday to create a wellhead protection overlay district that is designed to help protect the Castle Hayne aquifer, a key water source for eastern North Carolina. The proposal now goes to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners for final approval.

In a 5-1 vote following a public hearing, the board accepted the county planning department’s proposal which included the removal of a section related to performance standards. Clifton Cheek was the lone planning board member to vote “no” on Christopher Wood’s motion.