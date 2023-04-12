The Brunswick County Planning Board approved a recommendation on Monday to create a wellhead protection overlay district that is designed to help protect the Castle Hayne aquifer, a key water source for eastern North Carolina. The proposal now goes to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners for final approval.
In a 5-1 vote following a public hearing, the board accepted the county planning department’s proposal which included the removal of a section related to performance standards. Clifton Cheek was the lone planning board member to vote “no” on Christopher Wood’s motion.
Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon said the table of uses restricts unwanted uses in the wellhead protection overlay district area, and staff will review the inclusion of performance standards in the near future.
“Staff recommends this because it is vital that we move forward with limited uses,” said Dixon. “We have had people contact us wanting to put in garage and towing facilities in this area, and it won’t be long until we get a request for a gas station. We really think moving forward limiting the risk of uses would be a real help to our department.”
‘Nothing more important’
The new district is a result of a year-long study by the county utilities department into the implementation of zoning regulations along the N.C. 211 corridor. The document prohibits underground storage facilities and gas stations, and restricts and limits depth of digging and the removal of dirt.
“Planning staff’s recommendation is to not approve the performance standards at this time given that we need to relook at depth and stuff like that, and address some of the other concerns,” said Dixon. “It is very important that we move forward with restricted uses to protect the wellhead.”
St. James residents raised their own concerns last month during a public joint meeting with the county’s planning and utilities departments. Many of the concerns expressed centered around performance standards and the removal of the document’s enforcement ability. County representatives said during the meeting that trace contaminants have been found in the community wells along the 211 corridor, and some residents felt the plan didn’t go far enough.
“Nothing is more important than protecting our water resources,” St. James Mayor Jean Toner told the board. “Performance standards represent preventative measures that will ensure the health and safety of residents. Without these standards, we risk experiencing the consequences of significant health issues and the financial costs associated with after-the-fact remediation.”
Mayor asks for protections
Oak Island Mayor Liz White expressed similar concerns, and urged the county to err on the side of caution when it comes to protecting drinking water.
“I’m alarmed by the elimination of the performance standards,” said White. “It exposes the watershed to unnecessary risk. This is a barn door than cannot be closed once the horse is gone. Once that water is contaminated, you couldn’t move fast enough to undo or resolve that contamination.
“I implore you to enact the most conservative protections possible in alignment with the moral and social contract I believe the county has with its residents, if not a legal one.”
Oak Island resident Durral Gilbert agreed with White, and said the county should impose strict regulations on development that can always be eased over time.
“We are in a rapid growth phase and I do respect the burden this puts on developers, and I respect the burden this puts on the county,” Gilbert said. “I urge you to not go lenient or nonexistent at all in the beginning. That makes no sense. You can always restrict and ease them as you work with the developer, and the community as a whole.”
Waiting on information
Water Resource Manager Glenn Walker said the utilities department currently is waiting on additional information from a developer collecting data from the wellhead area that could factor into possible performance standards. Commissioner Pat Sykes said any added information will help the board reach a decision.
“I don’t know enough to answer everything, but it is important that we protect the water,” said Sykes. “At this point, we’re still waiting on those reports to know what we can and can’t do.
“Until we get those reports, it’s hard to make a decision either way. Everybody is concerned about their drinking water.”