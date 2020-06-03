A third county resident died on June 1 due to the coronavirus.
The individual was previously reported to be in the hospital and was considered high risk as they were over 65 and had underlying medical conditions.
This is the first death in the county since April 21, raising the local death toll to five when counting the two non-residents who passed away while quarantined in the county.
“It is particularly sad for us to hear about this passing as we had not had an individual succumb to the virus for more than a month now,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “Our Health Services team is deeply sorry to know that another individual has been lost. We sincerely ask that our residents and visitors continue to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and to watch out for one another through our actions and decisions moving forward.”
Seventeen more Brunswick County residents tested positive for COVID-19 between May 26 and June 1, according to county reports. The week before that, there were 18 cases identified. The county has now counted a total of 96 cases so far, of which at least 68 are recovered.
There are least three new cases in ZIP code 28461 since last week’s report in The State Port Pilot; two new cases in ZIP code 28422; and no new cases in ZIP code 28465, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The most county cases, 31, are in the 28451 ZIP code.
Between May 28 and June 1, the number of youth under age 17 with COVID-19 doubled, from five to 10.
Currently, 24 patients are quarantining with the virus at 16 different households in Brunswick County, and one resident was in the hospital due to COVID-19 according to the most recent data available on June 1.
The county did not identify any new non-residents with COVID-19 this past week. As of Tuesday, there were zero non-residents quarantined in the county.
So far, more than 2,870 tests have been administered in Brunswick County. On June 1, 23 people were waiting for test results.
Statewide, more than 29,800 North Carolinians have tested positive. Of those, at least 18,860 are estimated to be recovered.
The state’s death toll has surpassed 900.
As of Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 1,802,470 cases and 105,157 deaths across the nation.
On Tuesday Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, gave an update on the data the state has been following.
“Overall, our trends have been relatively stable. However, there continue to be some warning signs that we need to watch closely,” Cohen said.
The percentage of visits to the emergency department for COVID-like symptoms is decreasing.
“We saw a small uptick last week that we’re going to want to continue to monitor, but overall this is very good news,” Cohen said.
The trajectory of new cases in North Carolina is continuing to increase and is also slightly accelerating. Cohen noted there were three recent days when over 1,000 new cases reported.
“I would have liked to see this trend starting to level but unfortunately, it continues to increase,” Cohen said.
Testing also continues to rise. In the past week, the state was averaging more than 10,000 tests per day. The percentage of tests that come back positive has remained level.
The data on hospitalizations is trending slightly up: across the state on Tuesday, 716 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.
“We continue to have capacity in our healthcare system to take care of people if they become seriously ill, so that is good, but we would like to see this number declining,” Cohen said.
The state will remain in Phase 2 until at least June 26. The NCDHHS is asking that people continue to follow the “three W’s” when in outside their homes: Wear a cloth face covering; wait six feet apart from others; and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
BCS summer student meals
The BCS Child Nutrition Department will continue to offer meals to all students during the summer months.
Beginning June 1, BCS will switch to pickup locations only. The three high schools will continue to offer breakfast and lunch meal pickups from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The website states, “We’ll make adjustments as needed if demand is there, but due to the decreased demand over final weeks of the school year, we’re going to start with just the high school locations for now. Parents and guardians need to tell staff on site how many student meals they need that day. We cannot open the cafeterias to ‘eat in’ locations yet because of state health guidelines and restrictions.”
