A small aircraft pilot wrecked his craft Sunday evening while attempting to land on Jay Bird Shoals, officials reported. Two pilots in separate aircraft had been practice landing in the area near Bald Head Island, reports stated.
Bald Head Island Public Safety asked for assistance from Oak Island Water Rescue at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, said chief Pete Grendze. “Another plane landed and took off,” he said. The victim, however, “hit the soft sand and it caused the plane to flip.”
Bald Head’s officer reached the victim with a jet ski but wanted help to transport him for medical assistance. First responders initially requested that Water Rescue send its hovercraft, but the sea was too rough for that vessel, Grendze said, and the Oak Island team responded with all three boats and ended up using the larger of two surf boats to reach the victim.
The chief said the pilot suffered a gash near one eye, likely incurred when he unbuckled his harness in the inverted Piper.
Water Rescue took the pilot to U.S. Coast Guard Station Oak Island, where he was met by medical responders. The Coast Guard sent one of its boats to the scene, as did TowBoat US.
Grendze did not know the age or residence of the pilot.
“It was good cooperation, and I’m glad nobody was seriously hurt,” Grendze said.