Bald Head's South Beach

This photo shows the progress of sand placement along South Beach on Bald Head Island as of February 24.

 

Contractors are roughly halfway through the dredging project that is moving nearly one-million cubic yards of sand and silt from the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel, with the beach-quality sand going onto Bald Head Island’s South Beach.

Marinex’s Savannah is a cutter-head suction dredge with a 7,300-kilowatt power plant. When she’s not at work, locals can see her anchored just off Battery Island near Southport.

