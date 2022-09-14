Caswell responders add water rescue equipment

Photos by Lee Hinnant

New equipment includes a large four-wheel-drive truck and new UTV and rescue boat stationed at Caswell Beach.

 

First responders at Caswell Beach have significantly improved their water rescue ability with the addition of equipment and training at the Caswell Beach Public Services station.

Southport Fire Department, which handles Caswell’s fire and rescue response under a contract, recently acquired a truck, UTV, jet ski, rescue boat, beach stretcher and two floating rescue sleds.