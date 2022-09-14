First responders at Caswell Beach have significantly improved their water rescue ability with the addition of equipment and training at the Caswell Beach Public Services station.
Southport Fire Department, which handles Caswell’s fire and rescue response under a contract, recently acquired a truck, UTV, jet ski, rescue boat, beach stretcher and two floating rescue sleds.
“One of our goals has been to enhance our water rescue and equipment,” said Chief Charles Drew."
In addition to the big-ticket items, the department has added new personal flotation devices, helmets and rescue throw bags, which are basically a floating rope attached to a handle, commonly used in river and whitewater situations.
The new truck can hold five people in the cab and has dual bench-style jump seats in the bed for other responders, with room for a stretcher or sled holding a victim. It can launch the jet ski or the Zodiac-style rescue boat, as can the six-seat utility vehicle (also four-wheel drive).
Drew said department members have started training with the new gear and are being assisted in other classes by a trainer from Wrightsville Beach ocean rescue. They’ve been getting in the water and field testing the equipment for weeks, he said.
Drew said the jet ski trailer would be upgraded to one that allows the craft to be directly dumped into the water with a hinged tongue. This means the jet ski goes straight into the ocean and doesn’t have to be turned around, saving precious time during an emergency.
The department has covered some expenses in its budget, but made the bulk of the improvements with a $150,000 donation from an anonymous sponsor.