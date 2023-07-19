Plane crash

The plane is removed from the area where it crashed into a home at 4437 Frying Pan Road, fatally injuring the pilot and displacing a family of three. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

The National Traffic and Safety Board released its preliminary report last week into the June 25 fatal plane crash on Frying Pan Road.

According to the July 13 report’s findings, the pilot heard repeated concerns from a mechanic at Cape Fear Regional Jetport who told him his plane wasn’t airworthy.