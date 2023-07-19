The National Traffic and Safety Board released its preliminary report last week into the June 25 fatal plane crash on Frying Pan Road.
According to the July 13 report’s findings, the pilot heard repeated concerns from a mechanic at Cape Fear Regional Jetport who told him his plane wasn’t airworthy.
The owner, who brought his Mooney M20R to the jetport last October for maintenance, requested that the mechanic troubleshoot the plane’s interior lighting, service the brakes, attach a standby vacuum hose and repair an exhaust leak. The mechanic couldn’t complete the work because the engine wouldn’t start, leading him to inspect the batteries. The mechanic found four 12-volt car batteries had been installed instead of the standard two 24-volt airplane batteries.
“When the mechanic contacted the pilot about the discrepancy, the pilot instructed him to reinstall the four 12-volt batteries,” the report stated. “The mechanic refused, as it would have been an unapproved and unairworthy installation.”
After hearing the mechanic’s refusal to make the switch, the pilot said he wanted his plane back, according to the report. The mechanic reiterated that the plane was “unairworthy,” as he had not completed the repairs. The mechanic also noted on the plane’s invoice that he deemed it unairworthy.
As the pilot taxied from the hangar to Runway 23 at approximately 4:15 p.m., witnesses at the jetport observed “excessive white exhaust smoke and oil leaking from the airplane.” Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported an engine failure and that he was returning to the runway.
The report found that the pilot flew a left circuit back to the jetport but impacted a residential area about a half-mile from the runway threshold. The plane crashed into a home at 4437 Frying Pan Road, fatally injuring the pilot and displacing a family of three.
The craft was found on its right side at the end of an estimated 125-foot debris path that began with its right aileron suspended in a 40-foot tree. The left wing remained partially attached to the fuselage but the right one separated, as did the flap. The landing gear was found in extended position and the propeller stayed attached to the engine. No measurable oil was found in the engine.
The pilot’s flight plan listed North Myrtle Beach as the destination. Visibility at the time of the crash was 10 miles with wind gusts of seven knots.