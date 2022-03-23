The South Brunswick boys lacrosse team won 9-3 Saturday in a 3A game against West Brunswick.
“They’re a terrific team,” South coach Dale Oehler said about the Trojans. “I coach a lot of those kids in the summer. So it was a great win for these boys. They deserve it. They’ve been playing really hard, practicing hard. It was a nice win.”
Winning goalkeeper Skyler Swanson was credited with 12 saves but appeared to have his stick on the ball numerous times. In the opening 10 minutes, he had at least six touches as the Cougars protected a 1-0 lead.
“He was terrific today,” Oehler said. “He was off in our last game. We sat down and had a talk. He saw the ball well today. Cleared the ball well. I think he kept things simple. He had a terrific game today.”
South won for the first time this season (1-4). West is winless (0-4).
The first quarter ended 1-1. South’s goal was by senior co-captain Andy Kurth off a pass from senior co-captain Tyler Loburk.
The Cougars took the lead for good with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the half on a goal by Kurth.
South scored twice in final two minutes of the half. A steal and goal by freshman Cooper Creel extended the lead to 3-1 with 1:56 left. And after gaining possession with 10 seconds left, Loburk passed to sophomore Gage Schwemmer, who scored with 1.7 seconds left.
“We got up a little bit, we held our own,” Oehler said. “We didn’t get too frantic, didn’t get too over our skis. I was pleased with how we kept it together.”
The Trojans had numerous chances against Swanson in the third quarter, but the only goal he allowed came with 12.4 seconds left. His best save of the game was on a one-on-one breakaway with 3:30 left in the quarter as he scooped the low shot. He also made a save with 40 seconds left.
The saves were important as West held the Cougars to two goals in the quarter. Kurth passed to Loburk for a score with 10:08 left and Schwemmer scored on a curl with 7:35 left.
South led 6-2 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Trojans 3-1. West’s final goal came with 8:56 left.
“We limited Isaac Parsons, their star,” Oehler said. “That was important. I thought (senior captain) Aidan Bailey did an unbelievable job. Isaac is very tough. I know him well. He’s a very tough attackman to keep under control. Aidan did a terrific job with him.”
South scored three goals in the final 3:51. Creel scored off a pass with 3:51 left, junior Nick Davidsen scored on a breakaway with 1:52 left and Loburk scored on a breakaway with 1:33 left.
For the game, Kurth, Schwemmer, Loburk and Creel each scored twice. Davidsen had one goal.
South entered the game two days after a 19-1 loss at Laney, a 4A team. Oehler expects his team to play 4A competition the way it plays 3A competition.
“We had a talk about that after the Laney game,” Oehler said. “We tend to play scared and not aggressive. That’s something we want to be mindful of as we go through our conference. A game like this will give the boys a lot of confidence.”