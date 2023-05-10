South Brunswick Middle School (SBMS) is getting ready to welcome a new principal.
The Brunswick County Board of Education selected Jaime Rhodes to take the reins at SBMS following a closed session at its May 2 monthly meeting. Rhodes is replacing current principal Scott Dalton, who accepted the same position at West Brunswick High School last month after spending just one year at SBMS. Rhodes will be the middle school’s third principal in the past three years
“Ms. Rhodes is a strong instructional leader,” said Gordon Burnette, Brunswick County Schools Public information Officer. “We are confident in her abilities to continue the positive momentum that South Brunswick Middle School is currently experiencing.”
Rhodes, an assistant principal at North Brunswick High School, will be a first-time principal and is looking to bring some stability to the post.
“My goal has been to be a principal,” Rhodes said. “I don’t have any desire to move into a central office position, or anything like that. I’ve heard a lot of good things about middle school and that it’s a good place to be a principal.”
Rhodes earned her Master degrees from Gardner-Webb University and East Carolina University, and initially planned to pursue a career working with students with disabilities but ended up in administration specializing in special education. Before arriving at North Brunswick two years ago after hearing good things about the school system, she was employed in New Hanover County Schools for 14 years as a special education liaison and secondary transition specialist, special education department chair and special education teacher.
SBMS will mark the first setting outside of high school for Rhodes, but she feels her prior experience should help with the transition.
“Middle school is a good place to start,” Rhodes said. “I come in with a lot of high school experience and I’m excited to learn about middle school.”
Her first objective is to establish a relationship with the community, parents and staff.
“I’m very much a collaborative type of leader,” said Rhodes. “I very much want to make decisions for the school as a team. ... I look forward to working with the teachers.”
Superintendent interviews
BCS Board of Education Chairman Steven Barger said the board continues to interview applicants for the vacant superintendent position and a final decision has not been made.