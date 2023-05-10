Jaime Rhodes

South Brunswick Middle School (SBMS) is getting ready to welcome a new principal.

The Brunswick County Board of Education selected Jaime Rhodes to take the reins at SBMS following a closed session at its May 2 monthly meeting. Rhodes is replacing current principal Scott Dalton, who accepted the same position at West Brunswick High School last month after spending just one year at SBMS. Rhodes will be the middle school’s third principal in the past three years