Supt. Dale Cole

Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow swears in new superintendent Dale Cole at the July 6 Brunswick County Board of Education meeting. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Dale Cole officially became the new superintendent for Brunswick County Schools last Thursday.

Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow presided over Cole’s oath of office swearing-in ceremony at the start of the July 6 Board of Education meeting. Cole was hired by the board May 23 following an extensive search to replace former superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates. Oates resigned to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction and Les Tubb has served as interim superintendent since February.

