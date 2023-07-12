Dale Cole officially became the new superintendent for Brunswick County Schools last Thursday.
Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow presided over Cole’s oath of office swearing-in ceremony at the start of the July 6 Board of Education meeting. Cole was hired by the board May 23 following an extensive search to replace former superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates. Oates resigned to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction and Les Tubb has served as interim superintendent since February.
Cole, who served as superintendent of Clay County Schools since 2019, has spent the past 30 years in education. He said he felt the Brunswick County community was somewhere he could fit in, both personally and professionally.
“Brunswick County is one of the premiere school districts in the east,” Cole said. “There’s beach, there’s farms ... there’s everything you could want, so it’s a great place to live. It’s my kind of people. I kind of grew up around commercial fishermen and tobacco farmers. We have that here.”
‘Learning outcomes’
Cole said he wanted the opportunity to be able to try and lead the Brunswick County school system, and his approach to career and technical education (CTE) appealed to the education board, as well as his plans to implement initiatives to increase area internships and community partnerships with local businesses.
“I want to maximize our student learning outcomes, and have every one of our students reach their full potential,” Cole stated. “I want them to have access to the programs that can help them decide what they want to do so that they can best contribute to our country and our state.”
While Cole still feels students should be encouraged to seek higher education, they also should be aware of the increasing opportunities in vocational jobs and other skilled trades.
“That is a completely viable pathway that they should absolutely consider,” said Cole. “We want kids to be exposed to these jobs and have internships, and really just get out into the workforce and see what working is all about.”
Cole up for challenge
Chairman Steven Barger said Cole connected with the board early on, as his beliefs and philosophies about public education were the right fit for Brunswick County.
“His ability to identify with the community and communicate with the community ... all of those things are super important to Brunswick County,” said Barger. “This community is very unique. We have a wide socio-economic range here and there’s a lot of diversity in this community. But it has the same core beliefs.
“I think learning those core beliefs and keeping the school system moving forward is going to be a big challenge, and I think he’s up for it.”
Focus is teaching
BCS Board of Education member Robin Moffitt called Cole “a breath of fresh air,” and said she is looking forward to seeing how he implements his CTE vision and internship programs over the coming year. Moffitt supports the idea of increasing partnerships with area businesses and helping students not only discover what they are interested in, but what may not interest them.
“Understanding and knowing what they do and don’t like is very important,” Moffitt said. “Thinking you like something and then finding out it’s not for you is also important. I think putting them out there, hands-on, would be a huge benefit to the kids. We need to show our kids what is out there. If we implement this I think we could be very successful.”
One occupation Cole wants to focus on is teaching. School districts across the country continue to struggle finding new teachers, and Cole would like to help boost the number of students pursuing that career.
“Right now there is a teacher shortage and I’m worried about that for the future of education,” said Cole. “We’ve got to do some things and start talking to high school kids about teaching in public education so that we can maintain the services that we provide.”