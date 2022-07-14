Boiling Spring Lakes will be working with its third city manager in fewer than two years.
Following a July 11 closed session, the Pender County Board of Commissioners announced the selection of David Andrews as its county manager.
Andrews has been city manager for Boiling Spring Lakes since September 2021.
“Mr. Andrews brings many strengths to Pender County, including land use, budget and finance, economic development and strategic planning,” Pender County Chairman David Piepmeyer said.
Andrews was the town manager for Carrboro for more than 10 years, where he strengthened the town’s arts and entertainment district, promoted tourism and economic development, implemented a community outreach program and supported remediation efforts for a neighborhood adversely affected by a former landfill.
“Mr. Andrews has a proven track record of fiscal responsibility,” Piepmeyer said. “He has increased long-term sustainability by developing five-year revenue and expenditure forecasts, which included a five-year capital improvement program. This is extremely important for Pender County as we continue to grow and prepares for several capital improvement projects, such as a Pender County Health and Human Services building and a new library.”
Piepmeyer said Andrews has experience working with grants for large capital projects, most recently the Boiling Springs dam restoration project. He is also acquainted with the bond process, which is helpful for the Pender County School bond referendum in November.
Andrews began his career in South Tucson, Arizona, as a finance director in 1991. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a master’s degree in public administration. He has bachelor’s degree in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Andrews will begin his work in Pender County on Sept. 1.