Boiling Spring Lakes has reopened the bidding for the dam reconstruction project.
Mike Hanson of McGill Associates, the engineering firm that has been working the city in the bidding process, said two bids were submitted at the 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, deadline for the Boiling Spring Lakes dam reconstruction project.
“The state bidding regulations for procurement require that we have three bids to proceed,” Hanson said. “So, with receipt of two bids, the process is to leave them unopened and we will rebid.
“We can leave the bidding open for as long as the city deems appropriate, but a minimum of two weeks. At that time, we can reassess these bids. We’ll contact the bidders and let them know that they can stay with these bids and we’ll hold them until that time, or they can retract their bid and submit a revised bid.”
Hurricane Florence damaged four city-owned dams in September 2018. Hanson said that in December 2020, 10 contractors submitted requested statements of qualifications.
Of those, eight were deemed qualified. One contractor on Feb. 28 indicated a notice of no bid, and another contractor was disqualified because it failed to attend a mandatory meeting, leaving six contractors eligible to bid.
Hanson said he would send notices about the rebidding to the qualified contractors, and at the next bid date, “if at that time we only still have two bids, we can proceed with opening those bids and go through the standard process for selection.”
According to the latest information from the BSL city manager, the city has secured county, state and federal funding of $49,556,962 from the following four sources: Federal Emergency Management Agency: $17,656,962; N.C. Legislature: $14 million; Brunswick County (over four years): $3 million; Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot grant: $14.9 million.
The city also has the authority to issue up to $20 million in general obligation bonds. No bonds have been issued. A staff report for the Oct. 4 BSL Board of Commissioners’ meeting stated the following: “The city does not anticipate, at this time, having to borrow the maximum amount of $20 million. The Local Government Commission will allow the city to only borrow what it can demonstrate is needed. The LGC will not allow us, nor does the city want, to borrow more than is necessary. It is anticipated that amount may be approximately $5 million. Please keep in mind, taxes would only increase IF we borrow funds, and the amount of funds we actually borrow would determine the amount of any tax increase.”