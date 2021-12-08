As the town gets ready for placement of fresh sand this winter, Oak Island’s consultants have provided additional details about last season’s sand work that show little or no adverse impact to neighboring Caswell Beach.
In November, Caswell officials raised concern about previous changes to Oak Island’s state permit to extract sand from Jay Bird Shoals. They re-iterated their concern that shoreline and sand volume monitoring continue, with an eye toward whether sand removal was affecting the Caswell Beach shoreline.
Caswell Beach is the eastern end of Oak Island. Between the eastern end of Caswell and Bald Head Island lie Jay Bird Shoals, a spit of sand in the mouth of the Cape Fear River. The concern is that removing sand from the shoals could increase wave energy and erosion on the shore.
Dredges pulled sand from the shoals last spring to repair hurricane damage on the eastern portions of Oak Island. Previously, Bald Head Island took sand from the shoals to shore up its terminal rock groin and enhance parts of South Beach.
The newest plan is to withdraw about 885,000 cubic yards of sand from the shoals and place it from just east of Middleton Avenue west to near the western edge of the island at The Point.
Moffat & Nichol, Oak Island’s consulting engineers, stated in a recent letter that they collected baseline data for Caswell Beach before the first project, then examined the area again in October.
The comparisons “show an oscillation between accretion and erosion of the shoreline position … However, the volume change shows a consistent gain in material along Caswell Beach oceanfront …” “Overall, out calculations show that the entire monitoring area … gained 186,892 (cubic yards) above depth of closure.
“The results for Caswell Beach’s calculations were similar at 162,700 (cubic yards) and it should be noted that they used slightly different elevations for depth of closure which would more than explain this difference in calculations. These results indicate there has been no negative impact to the Caswell Beach shoreline between March and October 2021. While erosion was measured along the inlet shoreline, these areas are more susceptible to erosion on a routine basis. Shoreline surveys and monitoring will continue in the future as required by the permits.”
The letter further stated that officials from Oak Island would meet monthly with Caswell Beach leaders to update them on projects and share monitoring data.
Caswell Beach Town Administrator Jeff Griffin said that while the monitoring done by his town’s consultants and Oak Island were not the same numbers, “the results are both in line.”
“We’ll just be watching it, monitoring it and see where it stands,” he said.
Caswell’s shoreline consultant will make a presentation at the Town Commission’s next regular meeting set for Thursday, December 9, at 5 p.m.
Oak Island officials said preliminary setup for the next round of dredging would include placing pipes on the beach and could happen any day. Actual dredging and placing of sand likely won’t start until after the first of the year, they said.