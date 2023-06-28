Oak Island officials joined the family of Toni Watts on June 14 at the dedication of a lifesaving asset in her honor. Watts, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was 67 years old when she drowned last year while swimming in the ocean near the 2900 block of East Beach Drive.
In front of the backdrop of a raucous sea, Mayor Liz White, Police Chief Charlie Morris and Water Rescue Chief Pete Grendze offered their condolences to the Watts family and told them her death one year ago to the day would not be forgotten.
Doing its job
The ocean safety measures implemented in the wake of Toni Watts drowning have already helped save lives, White said, and the new water safety station at 46th Street will forever bear Watts’ name.
“It’s tragic that she lost her life to the ocean that gives healing to so many others,” White said. “I’d like to think that she didn’t die in vain. I’m sure she’s missed by family and friends, but it’s always good when a positive can come from a tragedy like that. Even as treacherous as the ocean appears tonight, it still has a beauty and an allure all its own.”
On June 14, 2022, Watts and a friend went out for a
swim at approximately 5 p.m. at 2930 E. Beach Drive and got caught in a rip current. First responders arrived at the scene and tried for nearly an hour to save Watts but ultimately were unsuccessful. Watts had recently retired and was on a family vacation celebrating the 49th wedding anniversary of she and her husband, Ron, who was present at the dedication.
“It means a lot,” Ron Watts said of the safety station in his wife’s name. “This is saving lives and it’s already doing its job.”
Watts said being back at the beach was difficult, but was able to share good memories of his late wife, Toni.
“She was wonderful,” said Watts. “She was God-fearing, church going, and was just an all-around fun person to be with.”
Others can be saved
In the year since Watts’ death, Oak Island started its scannable code program for beach safety flags which allows residents and visitors to view surf conditions. Safety flags now fly on all beach vehicles and Oak Island has three beach patrols manning its 13.5-mile shore. Oak Island Fire Department now has a wading vehicle with a jet ski, and the town’s partnership with the Jack Helbig Foundation has placed rescue tubes at all 65 public beach accesses.
White talked about the water rescue of a 21-year-old man just days earlier as an example of the new safety measures helping to save lives.
“These stations are not just here, they are being put to good use,” said White. “Toni Watts continues to give to this community.”
Ron and Toni’s daughter, Joy Chadwick, and her two children, Aiden and Addison, attended the ceremony and thanked the Oak Island community for the outpouring of support they’ve received over the past year.
“I hope that other people can be saved,” said Joy Chadwick, fighting back tears. “So many times, people who I go to church with, who I consider really good people, would say to me that they want to be more like my mom. That was really a testimony to who she was, that they wanted to be more like her.”
Rev. Joe Emmert from North Knoxville Baptist Church remembered Toni Watts as someone who always was willing to give. His family lives in Oak Island and last year they invited the Watts to come visit.
“Today was a special occasion, with it being the one-year anniversary and we’re dedicating the water safety station,” said Emmert. “The family knows that they are always welcome, and we hope to have them back.”