Oak Island officials joined the family of Toni Watts on June 14 at the dedication of a lifesaving asset in her honor. Watts, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was 67 years old when she drowned last year while swimming in the ocean near the 2900 block of East Beach Drive.

In front of the backdrop of a raucous sea, Mayor Liz White, Police Chief Charlie Morris and Water Rescue Chief Pete Grendze offered their condolences to the Watts family and told them her death one year ago to the day would not be forgotten.

