City Manager Bonnie Therrien told the Southport Board of Aldermen on Tuesday that she needs a decision this week regarding the traffic pattern at the yacht basin.
Aldermen in recent weeks have been presented two options: the city can keep the flow traffic at the yacht basin one way, as it has been since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, or revert back to the two-way system Southport had previously used for decades.
At the aldermen’s agenda workshop on Tuesday, Therrien said city staff recommended going back to two-way traffic, but that she is ready to implement whatever the board decides.
City seeks two-way
When Alderman Karen Mosteller said she thought the recommendation from city staff was for doing it either way, Therrien expressed her desire for a resolution from the board.
“We’re at a point, and I’m going to be really serious with you guys, we don’t want to even talk about it anymore,” Therrien said. “When the question is, ‘What’s your recommendation?,’ we’ve said it before: it’s two-way.
“At this point, we don’t care because now the season is on.”
If the board votes to keep the yacht basin traffic one-way, Therrien said city staff is ready to start repainting traffic lines and parking spaces, and making other recommended changes to the area.
“You’ve got to stop looking at us: make a decision,” said Therrien. “That is your role. We’ll do whatever you want. That’s what staff is here for. We’re ready Friday morning.”
Board to decide Thursday
Alderman John Allen said he favored keeping the flow of traffic one-way, but reversing the direction so it goes away from the yacht basin on West Bay Street. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said doing so would endanger motorists during high tides in the area.
“What are you going to do when the tides are up and Bay and Caswell (streets) are flooded?” Drew said. “You’ll have people turning around going the wrong way on a one-way street. Reversing is not going to be an option and is going to cause more problems.”
Alderman Tom Lombardi said he would like to see the traffic pattern stay the way it is now. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said the board will vote on Thursday night.
“We’re not tabling it,” said Hatem.
Thursday night’s aldermen meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building.