The Southport Board of Aldermen approved a pivotal shoreline stabilization study at its March 9 monthly meeting.
Facing a looming deadline worth $5 million, the aldermen needed to green light Olsen Associates on a comprehensive stabilization study of the city’s 4,000 foot shoreline.
Public vs. private
Olsen engineers would study ways to stabilize the shoreline from Frying Pan Restaurant at the yacht basin east to Bonnet’s Creek, located past the pier at Kingsley Park. Representatives from Olsen provided the board of aldermen with its preliminary findings of the shoreline last month.
The city awarded Olsen the shoreline project last July. Engineers broke the shoreline down into six sections and the decision before the aldermen was how much they wanted included in the study.
“Olsen Associates needs an answer pretty soon as to exactly what length the study is for,” said Heather Hemphill, Southport Parks and Recreation Director. “There was some question about breaking out sections five and six, but staff was making the recommendation to do the whole thing, because it will be easier to have it all done at one time than to think you may need it and add it at a later date.”
Questions surrounding the two most eastern sections of the shoreline are related to public and private property. Alderman Rich Alt said private homes make up approximately 1,000 feet of shoreline, and there are questions about it being included in a publicly funded project.
“We’re still waiting to hear from the state whether it’s even legal to do the last 1,000 feet,” said Alt. “We have not gotten a definitive answer on that yet. I believe somewhere down the line we may be able to do a public-private partnership in which the living shoreline part of it is more towards that end of the project.”
Manager urges to make decision
City Manager Bonnie Therrien recommended including the entire 4,000 feet of shoreline in the study because it didn’t bind the board to anything.
“Just because you vote for 4,000 tonight ... when (Olsen) comes back with the final design, at that point you can still say ‘no,’ and decide not to do the whole 4,000,” Therrien said. “If you don’t do 4,000 and then you want to change, now that’s going to delay everything.”
Delaying a survey any longer put the city in serious risk of losing the $5 million in state funding received for the study. Therrien said in January that the city was on a 90-day ticking clock to have the survey completed.
Electric rate study
The board approved an electric rate study requested by City Superintendent Ellie Pittenger. Southport hasn’t conducted a study of its electric system in a few years, Pittenger said, and part of the focus will be on the costs related to serving residential and small commercial customers. Aldermen approved $27,000 for the study, which Pittenger said will be a minimum system analysis and five-year financial projection of a multi-rate path. The study is expected to take between three and six months to complete. Pittenger gave the aldermen a rate comparison with several other municipalities and co-ops in the area.