Oak Island Planning Board has taken the first steps toward restricting the construction of massive homes that many call “mini-hotels.”
The board voted unanimously July 21 to ask Town Council to implement new rules. The proposal would cap the size of houses in residential zonings to 4,000 square feet; the current maximum is 5,000 square feet.
As of now, anyone wanting to build a house larger than 4,000 square feet must seek a special use permit, which includes a quasi-judicial hearing before Town Council. The Planning Board proposal would lower the threshold for a special use permit to any house larger than 3,000 square feet.
Planner Matt Kirkland said houses larger than 3,000 square feet constitute about three-percent of the total.
Residents Bob and Kelley Gemaine, who live in the Kings Lynn neighborhood, asked the board for greater control of large houses. Kelley Gemaine said that a place that sleeps more than 30 people is not a single-family home. With no sidewalks and bicycle lanes, the road is often crowded and dangerous for pedestrians, she said.
Bob Gemaine asked that the town’s parking regulations be updated to reflect the fact that many people now drive large cars, trucks and SUVs.
Two residents of the West Beach Drive area near Kings Lynn requested from the town better regulation of noise and obtrusive lighting, including pools with strobe lights that remain on all night.
The new standards, in part:
• Establish an intent statement;
• Ensure that existing larger structures are regulated as non-comforming uses;
• Establish minimum lot sizes, maximum enclosed spaces and minimum side yard setbacks;
• Preserve 10-percent open space with existing natural vegetation;
• Cap sewage discharge at 1,080 gallons per day;
• Ensure off-street parking complies with the rules;
• Preserve existing lighting and screen requirements;
• Require that the owner install utilities upgrades, if needed.
The general criteria for council approval of a special use permit include finding that the use will not create a traffic or stormwater nuisance, will not create overflow parking, will not harm infrastructure capacity, and won’t harm the character or future development of the surrounding community.