Boat owners being sued for damages sustained to Southport Marina during Hurricane Isaias received an early Christmas gift after an agreement was recently reached in the ongoing lawsuit.
Chris Abel, a maritime lawyer representing more than 100 of the 180 slip holders who received a claims packet from the marina last year, said none of his clients were going to have to pay anything after both parties signed a stipulation of dismissal that has ended the case.
'The case is done'
Abel said the marina, which was owned by Preston Development Company until last June, dropped its claims a few months ago for the replacement of the piers and docks that sustained severe damage during the 2020 storm, leaving just the salvage claims.
"The first thing in terms of this wrapping up was the marina ending its claims for repairing the piers and docks," Abel said. "They walked away from those claims. Nobody paid anything for anything. In some cases, the marina gave up its salvage claim for no money at all."
Abel said both parties settled some of the salvage claims for as little as $200 per boat, which added up to around $15,000 – nowhere near the million-dollar settlement for which the marina had hoped. Individual insurance companies and the marina negotiated terms each could agree with that led to the execution of the stipulation of dismissal Abel said was filed two weeks ago.
"It's basically where both sides go back to the judge and say 'We're done,'" said Abel. "The case is done."
Sale played a role in lawsuit
Preston Development Company sold the Southport Marina to Morningstar Properties on June 1, and Abel said the sale may have played a role in the case ending the way it did.
"From a business standpoint, my understanding was Morningstar didn't buy the litigation," Abel said. "That left (the marina) with the suit. It just owned the suit, it didn't own the marina anymore."
Depending on the length of their boat, some owners received claim packets from Southport Marina close to $20,000 after the hurricane came through. The marina suffered more than $6 million in damages, with only the fuel dock being fully insured for $1 million. The marina claimed the docked boats caused the damage to its property. Nine insurance companies filed a federal lawsuit last July against the marina on behalf of boat owners who received claim packets.
"In June 2022, Southport Marina sold its business to Morningstar Marinas of Charlotte," Robin Rose, vice president of land acquisitions and construction for Preston Development Company, said via email. "Several months after the sale we did settle the claims."
Lesson: read the fine print
Abel said the case serves as a reminder to always know what is in a rental agreement.
"The one thing I would suggest to any boat owner is when you sign a slip and rental agreement with a marina, read it and find out what the fine print is," said Abel. "In this case, it was such that we were confident we would win the case. It's not hard to imagine a scenario where a boat owner signs an agreement and gives up their some of their rights. They need to be careful."