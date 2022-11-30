Southport Marina after Hurricane Isaias

Southport Marina suffered catastrophic damage inflicted by Hurricane Isaias in August 2020.

Boat owners being sued for damages sustained to Southport Marina during Hurricane Isaias received an early Christmas gift after an agreement was recently reached in the ongoing lawsuit.

Chris Abel, a maritime lawyer representing more than 100 of the 180 slip holders who received a claims packet from the marina last year, said none of his clients were going to have to pay anything after both parties signed a stipulation of dismissal that has ended the case.