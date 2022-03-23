Roaring diesel engines and backup alarms in the night are reminders that contractors have completed about half of the work replacing sand lost due to Hurricane Florence along Oak Island’s beach.
Temporary access closures and transient noise will leave residents and property owners with more than 765,000 cubic yards of sand stretching from Sixth Place East to the western edge of the island at The Point. For comparison, a standard dump truck holds about 10 cubic yards.
The $17.5-million project is putting sand along parts of the beach that haven’t been augmented for 20 years. In most places, there is no dry sand beach at high tide, only a pushed-up dune less than five feet tall.
Contractors are moving sand from Jay Bird Shoals from around 23rd Place West to 13th Place East until about the end of the month. After that, they plan to base operations at about Fifth Place West and work both west and east until the job is finished in mid-April, a town official said.
The work also includes installation of post and rope fences and later, planting of sea oats or beach grass along the landward side of the dunes.
The town has created an updates page and interactive map to show the location of work and access closures. To learn more, visit www.oakislandnc.com/sand.