After discussion and review of the Value Engineering Agreement, the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners awarded the bid for the dams construction/reconstruction project during their June 14 meeting to Sequoia Services, Greensboro, for the estimated contract price of $44,749,198, which represents Sequoia construction costs.

This is contingent upon the city’s receipt of Federal Emergency Management Agency monies promised to be received in the amount of $17,894,770.