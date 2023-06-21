After discussion and review of the Value Engineering Agreement, the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners awarded the bid for the dams construction/reconstruction project during their June 14 meeting to Sequoia Services, Greensboro, for the estimated contract price of $44,749,198, which represents Sequoia construction costs.
This is contingent upon the city’s receipt of Federal Emergency Management Agency monies promised to be received in the amount of $17,894,770.
Approving the contract were BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff and commissioners Kimberly Sherwood and David Mammay. Commissioners Tom Guzulaitis and Teagan Perry Hall were not present.
The Dams Construction/Reconstruction Project is a FEMA and grant-funded project to rebuild the dams destroyed as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The project was bid in January to eight prequalified contractors, and had an original bid opening date of March 3. Only two bids were physically received, so pursuant to state statutes those bids were not opened and the project was re-bid and advertised for a second bid opening on March 31. On that date, two bids were physically received by McGill Associates on behalf of the city and, per statute, were opened.
After a review of the submitted bids, McGill, on behalf of the city, recommended proceeding with Sequoia, which submitted a bid of $46,430,434.20.
On May 17, city staff, McGill and Sequoia participated in and reached a value engineering agreement. Value engineering identifies areas where alternatives may be used.
The city also completed an agreement on June 14 with McGill on task order No. 3 for construction services of $5,066,500 and post-construction services of $378,600, a total of $5,445,100.
McGill and Schnabel are the engineering firms involved in the project. With the engineering firms’ construction management costs, the estimated total cost of the project is $53,785,614.
Transportation plan
During the meeting, Nicole Morgan, assistant to the BSL city manager, and Sam Boswell, of the Cape Fear Council of Governments, informed the commissioners about the status of the Brunswick County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, is a 25- to 30-year multimodal transportation plan that assesses the county’s existing and future transportation needs, including roadways, bicycle, pedestrian, transit and rail facilities and services.
The draft has highway recommendations for Boiling Spring Lakes. The draft also has bicycle/pedestrian recommendations.
The goals of the plan are: to assist with identifying transportation deficiencies; set short- and long-term transportation priorities; establish relationships between local and regional expectations; and to reinforce and
support planning and funding initiatives.
After review and suggestions by steering committee members, N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Planning Division staff and management, the submission of nearly 7,000 virtual and physical public surveys, and the completion of public involvement sessions, the draft report is available for public review. Presentations will be made by
NCDOT and Cape Fear Rural Transportation Planning Organization later this summer and early fall before seeking adoption.