The Southport Board of Aldermen could make a decision Thursday night about the future of the city dock.
In the four years since the amenity was damaged by Hurricane Matthew, reconstruction has yet to start due to multiple setbacks, from dredging issues to regulatory limitations on what could be replaced.
The most recent hurdle is the approval of the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) major permit for the project. Currently, the application is stagnant due to the city and adjacent property owners disagreeing on water rights.
“Right now, our surveys all show different riparian lines,” City Manager Gordon Hargrove said.
Thursday night, Hargrove will present the aldermen a few avenues for moving forward with the city dock during their regular monthly meeting.
Of course, the board could opt to tear down the pier, but it would be for good. The city could not build there again if it did so.
Another option is to settle for repairing 50% of the structure through a blanket CAMA permit issued for Hurricane Isaias, which would not require a riparian agreement. However, it’s unknown what rebuilding at 50 percent would look like. The Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is inspecting the dock Oct. 15 and will provide a clearer picture to the city at that time.
Alternatively, the city could continue to pursue the CAMA major permit to rebuild the dock as planned and keep working toward a riparian agreement.
If the aldermen chose that route, it’s possible the property owners could still not come to an agreement on the boundaries. It would then be up to the DCM to make an assessment on the lines, Hargrove said. He added that if the permit was denied, the city would ask for a variance.
“But that is a process that might take longer than we have,” Hargrove said.
The city is relying on two sources of funding for the reconstruction, both of which have expiration dates. The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded the city $151,767 to use by July 2021, and FEMA has presented the city $98,455, which expires this Saturday.
The city is now requesting its fourth extension on that FEMA funding, Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill said.
“We’re trying to show them we’re making progress,” Hemphill added. “They knew that we were stalled because of the riparian rights issues.”
There is no cost estimate for the project as of now. The money was originally distributed for a floating dock, and the city is now pursuing stick-built construction.
Fourth option?
One of the two adjacent property owners to the hurricane-battered dock has tried to strike multiple bargains with Southport over the riparian boundary, but those deals are not listed as options on the city manager’s request to the board for action.
Robin Rose of Preston Development, the parent company of Southport Marina, said they and the city were previously discussing a mutually acceptable riparian boundary agreement that would allow for the renovation of the city dock as well as an expansion of the marina. That is no longer the case.
“After we had both submitted CAMA applications, we heard rumblings that there was some interest at the leadership level to attack our right to expand the marina,” Rose said, “perhaps by reversing the city’s long-standing interpretation of its code regarding recreational use in the open space district.”
Open space is a zoning district in which only Southport is authorized to build, but Rose said city staff previously advised the marina it could proceed with the expansion by merely obtaining a CAMA permit and providing adequate parking on the site.
“The city has consistently maintained, for years, that recreational slips and boat lifts are permitted in the open space zoning district,” Rose added.
Originally, Preston Development was proposing 86 boat lifts and around 380 feet of running dock space in the waterway, but Rose said he offered to reduce the expansion. During the city manager and mayor’s visit to the marina to see their Hurricane Isaias damage, Rose offered to omit development along the Yacht Basin and restaurant corridor from their plans, only constructing on the west side of the waterway.
“The city manager contacted me a few days later and said he canvassed all the aldermen and that they were not interested in discussing any compromise,” Rose said.
Given the opportunity to respond to Rose’s comments, Hargrove said it would be inappropriate at this time because the marina is appealing to the Board of Adjustment the city’s decision to deny a change of use zoning permit due to official’s interpretation of the unified development ordinance. (Hargrove was also asked if accepting the reduced expansion compromise from Southport Marina was a fourth option for the future of the city dock and he was asked which aldermen he spoke with about the proposed compromise.)
Asked in an earlier interview whether the marina’s terms would be part of the discussion Thursday, Hargrove said their proposed development is another subject from the city dock, one that would “resolve itself pretty soon.”
“To me, the riparian line agreement is completely different than that deal,” he said. “This is about our city dock. That’s about their expansion of their marina.”
The other adjacent property owner is Admiral Holdings.
The rest of the agenda
In addition to the city dock discussion, there are several other items on the aldermen’s agenda.
The board will likely approve the preliminary plat for the third phase of the Oaks at Highland Park subdivision, appoint a city alternate position to the planning board, consider approval for Southport Fire Department’s purchase of a new first out engine for the Caswell Beach substation, consider a sewer line extension on Rhett Street and discuss the Yacht Basin pedestrian corridor.
There are two scheduled public hearings for annexations of 116 E. 13th St. and the Bonnet Way townhomes.
Proclamations will be read for Emergency Nurses Week, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Fire Prevention Week.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in the Southport Community Building, located at 223 E. Bay St. Face coverings must be worn and attendance is capped at 50 people. People can also watch from home on the city’s website or Facebook page.