Trustees honored retiring CEO Dr. Brad Hilaman on Friday as he served over his final board meeting at Dosher Memorial Hospital.
Hilaman was asked to serve as head of the hospital in February 2020 following the resignation of CEO Tom Siemers. He had told trustees he planned to retire in 2020.
“Little did he know his love for Dosher Memorial Hospital would delay his retirement date by more than a year,” said Trustees Chairman Robert Howard.
Howard and the board adopted a resolution to recognize Hilaman’s “extraordinary service and leadership,” that includes serving on Dosher’s staff since 1995 in numerous roles: as an obstetrician and gynecologist, director of the Women’s Health Clinic, director of the hospital’s Wound Care Center, as Chief Medical Officer, and for the past two years as CEO.
Howard said the board sought a change in leadership in 2020 to guarantee Dosher’s longevity and viability in the community. Longtime employee Lynda Stanley was named President at that time.
“We turned to Brad and Lynda and asked them to take a step of faith with the board of trustees,” said Howard.
The board wanted to return to the days of former CEO Edgar Haywood and to turn a string of seven years of financial losses into a positive.
“During the past 22 months, they have done that,” said Howard. “Dosher has been saved. It was on the brink of being sold. Through the effort of not only the board of trustees, but with Brad and Lynda and the hard work of the entire team, we will have Dosher in the community for years to come.”
For fiscal year 2021, Dosher has netted a profit from operations of $1.4-million after losing $5.6-million the prior year.
Stanley told trustees that when Hilaman was named CEO in 2020, the board got a lot more than just a doctor in that role. They also got a surgeon, CEO, Chief Medical Officer, attorney, friend and comedian, said Stanley.
“He has been invaluable in the turnaround we’ve seen at Dosher,” said Stanley, who said employees joke that the two are joined at the hip since they work so well together. “Whenever he leaves, I will walk with a limp.”
Hilaman received his law degree and practiced law before he returned to medical school and obtained his medical degree 45 years ago.
“I never thought I would be in charge of a hospital,” Hilaman told trustees. “It certainly wasn’t on my bucket list.”
The past 22 months have also been met with challenges - including dealing with the COVID pandemic, implementing a community vaccination program, expanding services with a new orthopedic robot, closure of the OR during the pandemic and preventing furloughs for the staff.
“These 330 employees are this community’s healthcare heroes, without a doubt,” Hilaman said.
Dosher has received numerous awards because of Hilaman’s work in so many areas of the hospital, said Howard.
“You’ve been a good captain of the ship,” said Howard.
The board of trustees has promoted two familiar faces to fill Hilaman’s roles as CEO and CMO.
Stanley will take over the role of CEO with Hilaman’s retirement this month. Dr. Thomas Holland will transition from his practice to serve as Dosher’s Chief Medical Officer.
Oath of office
Southport Mayor Dr. Joe Pat Hatem administered the oath of office to two returning trustees on Friday. He noted the news about Dosher’s improved financial standing was also a reason for the community to be thankful.
Randy Jones, who was appointed in 2019 to an unexpired term, won election November 2 to a six-year term and was sworn to office. He is the great-grandson of hospital founder Dr. J. Arthur Dosher.
Incumbent trustee Linda Pukenas also won election last month to a six-year term and was sworn to office. Both Jones and Pukenas ran unopposed on the ballot.
Officers elected
Trustees also unanimously elected Robert Howard as chairman; Debbie Wood as vice-chairman and Linda Pukenas as secretary for 2022.