Brunswick County Health Services has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for its COVID-19 vaccination program. NACo honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
NACo recognized Health Services for the program “Roll Up Those Sleeves: COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative,” which launched and managed the administering of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The goal for the vaccine campaign was to provide individual protection and a lessened likelihood of transmission. Health Services worked with state and community partners to implement and conduct drive-through pop-up clinics, a mass vaccination site, and homebound vaccinations to those in need. From December 2020 through February 2021, Brunswick County Health Services administered over 41,000 vaccinations.
“I am thankful to NACo for bestowing such a prestigious award to Brunswick County,” said Deputy County Manager David Stanley. “We along with our partners launched this vaccine initiative to protect the health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of our team members worked tirelessly to defend our residents against the virus and continue to do so through our pop-up clinics and vaccine appointments. I would like to thank the staff and our partners who were able to make this initiative a success.”
“I am honored to serve our community with this hardworking team of people,” said Health Director Cris Harrelson. “I would like to thank the many staff members and partners that contributed to the success of Brunswick County’s vaccine initiative. While the award was not our goal when we implemented this initiative, I am grateful that NACo recognized our efforts and found them worthy of national distinction.
“This NACo Achievement Award is a testament to Brunswick County’s dedication and determination to serve some of our most vulnerable residents amid the public health pandemic.”
Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include: children and youth; criminal justice and public safety; county administration; information technology; health; civic engagement; and many more.
Health Services’ recent accolade marks the sixth NACo Achievement Award Brunswick County has received in the past three years. Previous awards include: Code Administration’s Remote Video Inspections Program (2020); Emergency Services’ Access and Functional Needs Registry (2020); Operation Services’ Multi-Jurisdictional Disaster Debris Operations (2020); Tax Administration’s Paperless Tax Appraisal Technology (2021); and Code Administration’s Online Permit Portal (2021).
Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received. This year’s Achievement Awards were given to programs that showcased how counties work every day to build healthy, safe, and thriving communities.